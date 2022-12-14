Crunchyroll Reveals Winter 2023 Anime Lineup
The Fall 2022 anime schedule will officially be coming to an end in a couple of weeks, and Crunchyroll is looking ahead to what is coming next with the reveal of their anime lineup for the Winter 2023 anime schedule! 2022 has been one of the strongest overall years for anime in recent memory due to just how many heavy hitters had been released thus far, and the Fall 2022 anime season has been particularly strong as it closes out the year on a high note. It's led to a lot of pressure on 2023 to keep up the pace from such a hard hitting year, but it's first wave of new anime is promising thus far.
Crunchyroll has officially revealed their initial line up for the Winter 2023 anime schedule. There are likely going to be more anime added as the weeks roll on, but the first offerings for the Winter are stacked with some massive new series such as the Trigun Stampede reboot, new seasons for Bungo Stray Dogs, Vinland Saga and more, and plenty of unique looking originals too. The full breakdown of Crunchyroll's Winter 2023 anime slate can be found below:
What Anime is Coming to Crunchyroll in Winter 2023?
December 23:
- Lee's Detective Agency
January 4:
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4
- The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague
January 5:
- Revenger
- The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World
- ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister
January 6:
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War
- Buddy Daddies
- Sugar Apple Fairy Tale
January 7:
- Trigun Stampede
- Nier: Automata Ver1.1a
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School With His Descendants
- Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack
- Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement
- The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World
- Chillin' in My 30s After Getting Fired From the Demon King's Army
January 8:
- By the Grace of the Gods Season 2
- In/Spectre Season 2
- The tale of outcasts
- Handyman Saitou in Another World
- Vinland Saga Season 2
- Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire
- Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari
- The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2
- Ayakashi Triangle
January 10:
- Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill
- Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World
January 11:
- Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
January 13:
- The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made
January 14:
- The Fire Hunter
January 18:
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama-
TBA:
- BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Season 2
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 3
