Crunchyroll Reveals Winter 2023 Anime Lineup

The Fall 2022 anime schedule will officially be coming to an end in a couple of weeks, and Crunchyroll is looking ahead to what is coming next with the reveal of their anime lineup for the Winter 2023 anime schedule! 2022 has been one of the strongest overall years for anime in recent memory due to just how many heavy hitters had been released thus far, and the Fall 2022 anime season has been particularly strong as it closes out the year on a high note. It's led to a lot of pressure on 2023 to keep up the pace from such a hard hitting year, but it's first wave of new anime is promising thus far.

Crunchyroll has officially revealed their initial line up for the Winter 2023 anime schedule. There are likely going to be more anime added as the weeks roll on, but the first offerings for the Winter are stacked with some massive new series such as the Trigun Stampede reboot, new seasons for Bungo Stray Dogs, Vinland Saga and more, and plenty of unique looking originals too. The full breakdown of Crunchyroll's Winter 2023 anime slate can be found below:

(Photo: Orange)

What Anime is Coming to Crunchyroll in Winter 2023?

December 23:

Lee's Detective Agency

January 4:

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague

January 5:

Revenger

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World

ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister

January 6:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War

Buddy Daddies

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale

January 7:

Trigun Stampede

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School With His Descendants

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World

Chillin' in My 30s After Getting Fired From the Demon King's Army

January 8:

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2

In/Spectre Season 2

The tale of outcasts

Handyman Saitou in Another World

January 9:

Vinland Saga Season 2

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari

The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2

Ayakashi Triangle

January 10:

Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill

Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World

January 11:

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea

January 13:

The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made

January 14:

The Fire Hunter

January 18:

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama-

TBA:

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Season 2

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 3

