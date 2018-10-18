VRV Adds Hidive Anime Catalog Following Funimation, Crunchyroll Split

It looks like things in the anime industry are shaking all around. Not long ago, reports went live confirming the end of Funimation‘s partnership with Crunchyroll. So, it seems the latter service is ready to team up with another growing anime platform via VRV.

According to a new post by Forbes, Hidive is slated to join VRV and the Ellation Inc. family. The parent company, which owns Crunchyroll, has struck a deal to bring Hidive and its growing anime catalog to VRV.

So far, Hidive has yet to put out a statement about the new partnership, but a spokesperson for VRV did say the Hidive channel will be available in the “next few weeks”.

For anime fans, this new deal comes at a complicated time for VRV. The platform was launched by Ellation a few years back and hosted channels for both Crunchyroll and Funimation. Now, the latter is expected to shift away from Crunchyroll and VRV. However, when Hidive on the way, VRV will be able to fill the gap Funimation’s split will leave behind.

For those curious, the arrival of Hidive isnt related to the break-up between Funimation and Crunchyroll. Forbes says a trusted source denied the two events were connected in any way.

As for those of you unfamiliar with Hidive, the platform is a growing streaming service for all things anime. Hidive has simulcasts along with a large collection of subtitled and dubbed series. The service has also acquired a handful of exclusive titles like Real Girl, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, and numerous OVAs.

At this time, fans can only prepare for the upcoming VRV shift as Funimation, Crunchyroll, VRV, and Hidive plan their changes. Crunchyroll released a statement earlier today confirming its split with Funimation would be official come November, so users have a little under a month to binge their favorite titles as usual.

“As many of you know, we have had an ongoing partnership with Funimation the last two years, sharing anime between users. Unfortunately, Funimation has decided to go their separate way, and this partnership will be winding down on Friday, November 9th,” the post confirmed.

“For our Crunchyroll community, this means that you’ll still be able to access the biggest anime library in the world. However, a list of select catalog titles licensed via Funimation will be leaving Crunchyroll – likewise, the Funimation catalog will also be impacted. That list is currently being finalized between both parties, and we will share impacted titles with you as available.”

Are you interested in seeing how VRV and Hidive’s partnership expands moving forward? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!