Crunchyroll Honors Billy Kametz with Special Playlist

The anime industry is mourning the loss of one of its most genuine talents. Last week, news broke that Billy Kametz had passed away after battling Stage IV cancer. The 35-year-old was a beloved actor in the anime community, and over the years, they did work on some of the biggest shows possible. And now, Crunchyroll is paying tribute to Kametz by making it easier than ever to watch Kametz at work.

As you can see below, the Crunchyroll app has added a playlist for users browsing shows. The collection is dedicated Kametz and includes several of the actor's most impressive performances. From Fire Force to Cells at Work, the actor provided his voice to dozens of series during their career and brought joy to fans all around the world.

Ok Crunchyroll you have my respect right now at least pic.twitter.com/vtXJFlckb3 — Michelle (Pokemon Alpha Hunter) @Blue Lions💙🦁 (@michelle_tan101) June 12, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Kametz by name, the actor got their start in anime in 2018 before scoring the role of a lifetime in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Kametz was cast as Josuke, and their work with the series helped launch their voice acting career into overdrive. After scoring Josuke, Kametz went on to star in his anime like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Baki, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Aggretsuko, Promare, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tower of God, Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and more.

Kametz may no longer be with us, but his legacy lives on through the performances he brought to life. Crunchyroll is eager to introduce those moments to fans, and honestly, there is no better way to celebrate the actor than by seeing them excel at what they loved doing.

Which one of Kametz's roles is your favorite? Do you have a favorite scene from the actor? Let us know in the comments below.