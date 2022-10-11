Crunchyroll and BoxLunch Announce In-Store Experiences for My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen (Exclusive)

Crunchyroll has found a new brand to partner with, and the team at BoxLunch is going all out with the new collaboration. Today, the retailer has confirmed it will be working with the anime streaming service to create special in-store experiences for fans. So if you love My Hero Academia or Jujutsu Kaisen, you better find directions to one of BoxLunch's participating stores.

"BoxLunch locations across the country will host an immersive photo opportunity set in a U.A. High classroom where fans can take pictures with Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka," BoxLunch announced today with help from Crunchyroll.

(Photo: BoxLunch / Crunchyroll)

"Select locations will allow guests to channel their inner-Jujutsu Sorcerer with an additional character collage photo opportunity featuring students from both the Tokyo and Kyoto branches of Japan's Jujutsu schools, like Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and more."

These in-store experiences will include everything from music to prizes and more for those who can attend. And of course, Crunchyroll will be gifting Mega-Fan memberships for 30-days to guests who purchase merchandise at BoxLunch from any of its titles. Crunchyroll will also hold a contest for this collab that will allow lucky fans to meet the voice cast of My Hero Academia as an ultimate prize.

"With their elevated approach to retail, ability to reach fandom audiences and our shared love of fans, BoxLunch is perfectly positioned to help us create the Crunchyroll shop-in-shop experience," Anna Songco Adamian, Vice President of Consumer Products at Crunchyroll, said in a new statement. "We're excited to roll out this collaboration across the country and help shoppers bring their anime fandom to life through this unique retail experience at BoxLunch."

Of course, only select BoxLunch locations across the United States will be hosting these in-store events. You can check out the full list of included shops below:

The Outlets at Orange in Orange, CA



The Streets of Brentwood in Brentwood, CA*



Westfarms in West Hartford, CT



Countryside Mall in Clearwater, FL



Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge, IL



Arundel Mills in Hanover, MD



Great Lakes Crossings in Auburn Hills, MI



Meadowood Mall in Reno, NV



Barton Creek Square in Austin, TX*



Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, TX



Outlet Collection Seattle in Auburn, WA



What do you make of this new partnership? Have you checked out BoxLunch's anime goodies as of late? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.