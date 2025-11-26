6 Most Exciting New Anime Releases Confirmed For 2026

It’s a general consensus that 2025 has been an awesome year for the anime community as a whole. Plenty of popular shows got new seasons after lengthy hiatuses, such as Spy x Family, One-Punch Man, and My Hero Academia. Others had extremely successful theatrical film releases, like Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle or Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, with the former outperforming numerous Western box office releases. And it would be difficult to forget the premieres of brand new anime shows that gained quick traction, with Gachiakuta and Leviathan as just a couple of examples.

There are plenty of awesome shows and movies that came out in 2025, but next year is predicted to be just as, if not more, of a win for anime fans. Tons of popular shows will be getting additional seasons, though there is also a list of frankly amazing series that will finally be hitting the screen. To start hyping up next year’s roster, this list is going to explore a few of the anime series that will debut in 2026, and why you should keep an eye out for them.

6) Sentenced to Be a Hero

One of the upcoming dark fantasy series of 2026 is Sentenced to Be a Hero, adapted from a popular light novel series that began publishing in 2020. Judging by the trailer’s initial look at what the series will look like, the animation studio managed to completely nail the intricate, otherworldly art that makes this show stand out. Its general vibe seems to confirm that the show will subvert a lot of the common tropes we’ve been seeing over and over again with current fantasy anime, making it a breath of fresh air for the genre.

The plot of Sentenced to Be a Hero takes the premise of heroism and flips it on its head; in this world, being declared a hero is the ultimate punishment, with criminals forced to perform hero work by fighting massive monsters, as a sort of penance for their deeds. With the light novel reflecting on themes of forgiveness and redemption, the show will hopefully carry out the deeper message of its source material, while maintaining its darker, grittier atmosphere.

5) A Gentle Noble’s Vacation Recommendation

The debut of A Gentle Noble’s Vacation Recommendation promises to usher in a new era for the Isekai genre, which has seen a bit of a decline in recent years, even with older series renewed for new seasons. This series is set to air in January 2026 and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll; it’s an adaptation of a light novel series, which also had a manga spin-off published that you can read to familiarize yourself with the show’s art style. On top of the show’s interesting premise, A Gentle Noble’s Vacation Recommendation has pretty unique character dynamics, boasting an all-male main cast.

This show is focused on the life of Lizel, a sophisticated nobleman who one day is transported to a brand new world that is horribly unlike his own. To familiarize himself with his new surroundings, Lizel hires the adventurer, Gil, to act as his guide and lead him through this world’s strange new setting until he manages to find his way back home. The series looks to be a fun blend of fantasy, comedy, and even has light romantic undertones. If you’re looking for a fun, new series that isn’t overly serious, A Gentle Noble’s Vacation Recommendation might be the one for you to check out in 2026.

4) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

A huge potential hit for the dark fantasy genre is Daemons of the Shadow Realm, a new anime series that is currently set to air in April 2026. The series is based on the manga written by Hiromu Arakawa, otherwise known as the author of Fullmetal Alchemist, which already speaks for the quality of the show’s plot and character design. It’ll be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, with popular animation studio Bones Film handling the show’s production. Daemons of the Shadow Realm addresses themes of separation and loss, family, tradition versus modernity, and the concept of destiny.

This show’s concept will revolve around a fantasy world where Daemons are supernatural creatures that can be controlled by a select few humans; separated twins Yuru and Asa fight their way back to each other while learning they’re able to control all Daemons with their unique abilities. There’s a lot of emphasis on sibling and familial bonds, along with how the effects of tradition can contrast with the changes of a growing society. Any fan of Fullmetal Alchemist should absolutely keep this on their upcoming watchlist, but I highly recommend anyone who loves complex fantasy anime to keep this show in mind.

3) Witch Hat Atelier

The release of Witch Hat Atelier has been widely anticipated by the anime community, with long-time fans of the manga counting down the days until this series hits streaming platforms. Originally, this anime was scheduled to debut in 2025, but with minor setbacks involving production and animation, it was announced for release in the upcoming year to ensure a high-quality production. From the trailer alone, Witch Hat Atelier already looks absolutely stunning, complementing the manga’s gorgeous art style in incredible detail.

Witch Hat Atelier follows the journey of a young girl named Coco, who dreams of pursuing the art of magic in a fantasy world where one’s innate magical ability is determined at birth. There are a lot of deep themes addressed in this series, such as societal hierarchies, destiny, personal growth and knowledge, and the ethics of power. While the show may look lighthearted, it’s got a lot of emotional depth with some darker threads running throughout the narrative and character arcs. It’s absolutely a great pick to add to your 2026 anime list, and we can only hope there won’t be any further delays in its release.

2) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

If there’s a single most anticipated science fiction release for the following year, the spot might have to go to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Technically, this isn’t a completely new release on the horizon, seeing as it is set in the world of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a Netflix original that single-handedly revived cyberpunk anime for fans around the world; however, the follow-up series will be focusing on a stand-alone story that isn’t necessarily connected to or revolving around what the first series addressed. The teaser trailer doesn’t show too much yet, but the art is just as vibrant as in the first iconic season.

There hasn’t been a whole lot released in terms of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 plot or cast, other than a general release date for 2026. What we do know is that the show will be created by the same team of writers and produced by the same animation studio. It will be set in Cyberpunk 2077 and contain a new set of characters with a narrative revolving around the concepts of revenge and redemption. Show producers have confirmed it will contain 10 episodes in total before drawing to a close. Until more information is given, all we can do is wait a little longer to see what Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has to offer.

1) Trigun Stargaze

It’s pretty uncommon to have a modern reboot created that doesn’t necessarily outdo the original series, but does offer a fun, fresh perspective on the story. Trigun Stampede managed to do that, released in 2023 as a new take on the iconic Trigun anime from the 1990s. The show had some pretty cool differences, such as the show’s animation being done entirely with 3D computer-generated technology that gives it a unique, smooth presentation. Additionally, Trigun Stampede managed to give a little more depth and backstory to the twins, Vash and Knives, delving deeper into their past before separating amidst tragedy.

After the reboot’s first season ended, fans have been waiting for the second season to debut, and it’s finally happening in 2026. Trigun Stargaze released its official trailer, showing fans what to expect in the upcoming season that is scheduled to air in January 2026. It’s going to be the last installment of the new Trigun universe, bringing the story to a close. Fans can expect to see a secondary look at the events of the Trigun manga series as Trigun Stargaze brings closure to the world of No Man’s Land and Vash’s crew.

Are you excited for any of these anime series? Let us know which series of 2026 you’re most excited for in the comments below.