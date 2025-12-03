10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in December 2025

The Fall 2025 anime season is almost over, and the upcoming lineup is going to be even more exciting with the return of some of the most popular anime, along with new additions to the anime world. Although each anime season offers a set of exciting shows, waiting every week for an episode spanning around 20 minutes or so can be daunting. Not to mention the cliffhanger always makes you curious about what’s about to happen next. This is why it’s a lot more exciting to binge anime, especially on Crunchyroll, the largest anime streaming hub in the world.

The platform has a plethora of exciting series, including the latest shows to the hidden gems waiting for fans to be discovered. As the weather gets colder, there’s nothing better than cozying up in your blanket and enjoying some intriguing shows that keep you entertained. If you’re looking for new series to binge this December, our list of 10 anime series will keep you entertained for the entire month.

10) To Your Eternity

This acclaimed series released its third season in Fall 2025, following Fushi’s journey as he explores the world. The story highlights the theme of immortality that comes with a price. The story begins with an orb being placed on Earth to observe the world by taking on the forms of anything it encounters, regardless of whether they are objects or living beings. After spending centuries as a rock, Fushi transforms into a wolf and then a boy before embarking on a long journey. Along the way, he meets various people and witnesses their lives, struggles, and even their deaths.

9) Saga of Tanya the Evil

The anime released its first season in 2017 before returning with a sequel film in February 2019. Although a sequel season was already confirmed, the studio finally announced that this thriller series will return in 2026. The story centers around a ruthless protagonist who happens to be an amoral reincarnation of a cynical salaryman from modern-day Japan, reborn as a young girl named Tanya Degurechaff in a war-torn, alternate version of early 20th-century Europe. The protagonist challenged Being X, a self-proclaimed God, to a battle of wits and ended up being reincarnated as a little girl in a war-struck world where magic is primarily used for military purposes.

8) Fire Force

Fire Force will conclude the story next year with the second part of Season 3, so now is a perfect time to catch up to the anime. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world where spontaneous human combustion turns people into fiery monsters called Infernals, who lose their sense of self and cause destruction. It’s the job of specialized fire soldiers, known as the Fire Force, to fight those monsters and put them to rest. Shinra Kusakabe is a new recruit who plans to save as many people as he can while trying to learn the truth behind his family’s death over a decade ago.

7) Hell’s Paradise

Hell’s Paradise will return with a second season in January 2026 as part of the Winter 2026 lineup. This action-packed fantasy follows Gabimaru, the strongest and most ruthless assassin from the village of Iwagakure. As he finds himself on death row for his many crimes, he gets one chance to gain his freedom. Initially hesitant to take the offer, he remembers his wife waiting for him to return and accepts the chance to be set free. However, the task entrusted to him is almost impossible as he is supposed to find the mythical Elixir of Life on the mysterious island from which no one comes back alive. Not only that, Gabimaru isn’t the only one, as his fellow convicts are also looking for the same legendary elixir.

6) Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

This heartbreaking story of friendship, loss, and grief matches the winter vibes. The story follows Jinta Yadomi, who completely shut himself in after the death of his childhood friend Meiko Honma (Menma). Now spending his days away from school and playing video games, he meets the spirit of his deceased friend, who is unable to find peace. In order for her to move on, Jinta reaches out to his group of childhood friends, who grew apart after Menma’s death, and tries to do everything he can to help her.

5) Laid-Back Camp

This cozy and heartwarming anime has confirmed a fourth season, although the release date hasn’t been announced yet. The story follows Rin Shima, who, unlike other girls her age, spends her days camping alone at the base of Mount Fuji instead of going on a fancy vacation. She excels at doing basically everything one needs to survive out in the woods, including pitching her tent and gathering firewood. However, when her plans are disrupted due to a simple mistake, she asks for help from a young girl nearby, and the story continues as they enjoy the chilly night together.

4) May I Ask For One Final Thing?

The best new fantasy romance, released in Fall 2025, follows Scarlet el Vandimion, a high-ranking noblewoman who has been engaged to Kyle von Pallistan, the second prince of the kingdom, since before she was born. Although she endured humiliation and bullying from Kyle for several years due to her family, she snaps when she is accused of something she didn’t do. Enraged with the nobles cheering on Kyle and his lover, she single-handedly beats up dozens of nobles in the ballroom before they remember her true identity as the Mad Dog Princess. As the story continues, she begins her journey of revenge against these nobles. However, she can’t seem to get rid of the crown prince, Julius von Pallistan, who has always enjoyed teasing her with his devious personality.

3) Haikyu!!

This beloved sports drama is an all-time comfort anime for many, as it centers around Shoyo Hinata, a short but spirited boy who wants to become like the “Little Giant,” a renowned high school volleyball player who participated in the nationals several years ago. Unfortunately, Shoyo’s middle school debut turned into a nightmare when he was crushed in the first round by Tobio Kageyama’s elite school. Determined to make a comeback, Shoyo later enrolls in Karasuno High School, the Little Giant’s alma mater, but doesn’t expect to see his former opponent, Tobio, there. Now that the two of them are on the same team, they must put aside their rivalry and work together to get to nationals.

2) Fruits Basket

One of the highest-rated Shojo series, Fruits Basket follows Tohru Honda, a kind and compassionate high school girl who ends up living in a tent after her mother’s tragic accident. Her classmate, Yuki Sohma, and his cousin, Shigure, invite her to stay at their home for a while when they discover her plight. However, when their cousin, Kyo Sohma, arrives at the house, Tohru discovers that certain members of the Sohma family are cursed to transform into animals of the Chinese Zodiac when certain conditions are met. Surprisingly, she finds them intriguing and forms a special bond with the Sohmas as she keeps meeting new members of the family.

1) Yuri!!! on Ice

Despite the film’s cancellation in April last year, MAPPA’s original anime Yuri!!! on Ice, which was released in 2016, only continues to get more popular. December 2025 marks the ninth anniversary of the anime’s conclusion, making it a perfect time to jog your memory as you rewatch this all-time classic. The story follows Yuri Katsuki, who returns to Japan after a crushing defeat at the Grand Prix Finale. Just when he’s planning to give up on his career as a figure skater, he meets Victor Nikiforov, a five-time world champion who offers to become his coach after watching Yuri’s viral video. Eagerly accepting the offer from his idol, Yuri prepares himself for the fierce competition ahead as he steels his resolve to take the gold medal home.

