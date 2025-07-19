Crunchyroll Reveals Packed English Dub Slate for Summer 2025 Season

Crunchyroll continues to release new English dubs of some of the hottest anticipated anime of the year. The company has shared its slate of new dubs coming to its streaming service, which includes popular titles like the second season of Kaiju No. 8 and My Dress-Up Darling. Some dubs will be released on the same day as the subtitle versions of the anime, whereas others will be released several days after the sub premiere. Streamers like Crunchyroll have been advocating for faster turnarounds in dub translation, aiming to attract a broader audience, particularly those who prefer to watch anime in English rather than its native Japanese.

Crunchyroll has the largest selection of anime and dubs available for both new and classic hits. The company was acquired by Sony in 2021 and subsequently gained access to all of Funimation’s content, further bolstering this presence. Crunchyroll has continued the same-day English dub business practice that Funimation helped pioneer in the 2010s, ensuring fans have the opportunity to watch their favorite anime in the language of their choice. The streaming company has a robust physical media business, releasing new Blu-rays for some of the most popular anime.

Crunchyroll Summer Dub Slate

Shueisha

The full slate for Crunchyroll’s summer English dub release dates includes anime that premiered earlier and are still receiving dubs. The full list also incorporates anime whose dubs have already begun airing on the streaming program.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2 Clevatess Same day dub release – New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 5:30 AM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Wednesday, July 2 at 5:00 AM PT

THURSDAY, JULY 3 DAN DA DAN Season 2 Same day dub release – New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 9:00 AM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Thursday, July 3 at 9:00 AM PT

SUNDAY, JULY 6 Gachiakuta Same day dub release – New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 8:30 AM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Sunday, July 6 at 8:00 AM PT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9 The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Same day dub release – New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 5:30 AM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Wednesday, July 9 at 5:30 AM PT

THURSDAY, JULY 10 Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2 Same day dub release – New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 7:30 PM PT Series returned with subtitles on Thursday, July 10 at 7:00 AM PT

FRIDAY, JULY 11 TOUGEN ANKI Same day dub release – New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 9:90 AM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Friday, July 11 at 8:30 AM PT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16 Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 2 New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 12:00 PM PT Season 2 premiered with subtitles on Wednesday, July 2, at 7:30 AM PT Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 1:30 PM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Wednesday, July 2 at 10:25 AM PT New Saga New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 3:00 PM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Wednesday, July 2 at 11:00 AM PT

THURSDAY, JULY 17 The Water Magician New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 3:00 PM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Thursday, July 3 at 12:00 PM PT

FRIDAY, JULY 18 Secrets of the Silent Witch Three-episode English dub Premiere! Same day dub release starting with Episode 4 – New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 1:30 PM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Friday, July 4 at 9:30 AM PT Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 3:00 PM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Friday, July 4 at 9:15 AM PT

SATURDAY, JULY 19 Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Same day dub release – New episodes premiere weekly at 8:00 AM PT (SVOD) Season 2 premieres with subtitles on Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 AM PT (Live broadcast) and 7:30 AM PT (SVOD) My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 12:00 PM PT Season 2 premiered with subtitles on Saturday, July 5 at 9:30 AM PT With You and the Rain New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 3:00 PM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Saturday, July 5 at 11:00 AM PT

SUNDAY, JULY 20 Nyaight of the Living Cat New English dub episodes premiere weekly at 12:30 PM PT Series premiered with subtitles on Sunday, July 6 at 7:15 AM PT

CONTINUING FROM SPRING TO BE HERO X Same day dub release when new episodes premiere on Saturdays at 5:45 PM PT Continuing from its spring premiere of April 5. New subtitle episodes premiere at 5:30 PM PT WITCH WATCH New English dub episodes premiere on Sundays at 1:30 AM PT Continuing from spring English dub premiere of April 27 Series premiered with subtitles on April 6

ENGLISH DUB PREMIERE DATES TBA Lord of Mysteries Series premiered with subtitles on Friday, June 27 at 8:00 PM PT Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 Season 4 premiered with subtitles on Tuesday, July 1 at 6:30 AM PT I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Season 2 Season 2 premiered with subtitles on Tuesday, July 2 at 7:30 AM PT Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Season 2 premiered with subtitles on Sunday, July 6 at 2:00 AM PT Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl Series premiered with subtitles on Sunday, July 6 at 7:45 AM PT Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole Series premiered with subtitles on Monday, July 7 at 6:15 AM PT A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 Series premiered with subtitles on Tuesday, July 8 at 7:30 AM PT Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze Series premiered with subtitles on Wednesday, July 9 at 10:00 AM PT



Dub watchers have plenty to look forward to as the summer heats up. Crunchyroll will continue releasing English versions of its biggest titles, including Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, My Dress-Up Darling, and Dr. Stone. The company will also be releasing new dubs for new highly anticipated anime like Gachiakuta and Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse. Crunchyroll will continue to update its dub slate as the summer blazes on, so keep track of the company through its social media posts.