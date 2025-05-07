Fire Force & JoJo Team’s New Isekai Anime Lands Streaming Home & Release Date

Play video

David Production, the same Japanese studio that produced the anime adaptations of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force, will release an original anime series called Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse. The new anime was developed from a story concept by Fujiko Sakuno, Hideya Takahashi, and Akuto Sato for Davide Production. The series is scheduled to premiere on Fuji TV, but a manga adaptation of the original series predated the show. The manga launched in the Morning Two magazine from Kodansha on February 6th. Crunchyroll has announced it will be streaming the series day-and-date on July 2nd worldwide, excluding Asia, as new episodes are broadcast weekly in Japan.

Crunchyroll has streamed David Production’s previous works, including Fire Force and certain seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Netflix currently has exclusive streaming rights to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the most recent entry in the long-running series. Takahashi handled the directing for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind and will be the director for Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse. Crunchyroll has not announced if the new anime will receive a same-day dub, but the company did reveal the full Japanese cast for Onmyo.

The Japanese Cast for Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse

The previous announcement for the Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse anime only revealed the names of the three main characters. Crunchyroll has shared more info on the rest of the cast, including the voice actors:

Narihira Takeru voiced by Taihi Kimura

Tsukimiya voiced by Maaya Uchida

Abeno Seimei voiced by Ryohei Kimura

Astunaga voiced by Kaito Ishikawa

Yura voiced by Anna Nagase

Kazura voiced by Marina Inoue

Shino voiced by Chihaya Yoshitake

Taihi Kimura is a relative newcomer to the anime scene but will take the lead for Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse as the headstrong Narihira Takeru. Maaya Uchida and Ryohei Kimura voice the two other co-leads of the series. Uchida is a prolific voice actress best known for her performances as the lead in Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions, and Noragami. Kimura is an actor and singer, most well-known for his roles in Haikyu!!, Angel Beats!, and Tokyo Ravens.

Onmyo KAITEN Re:Birth Verse is a New Type of Isekai

Onmyo KAITEN Re:Birth Verse stars a teenage delinquent who is obsessed with a girl in his dreams named Tsukimiya. One day, after a sudden accident, Takeru wakes up in a technologically advanced city called Denji Heiankyo. He suddenly finds himself in front of Tsukimiya and soon discovers the city is riddled with strange monsters. There are powerful superhumans known as onmyoji, traditionally known as Ancient Japanese court officials who were believed to practice magic and divination. These specialists help protect the area from monsters, with Abeno Seimei considered the best onmyoji in Denji Heiankyo.

After Takeru and Tsukimiya are slain by a monster, Takeru awakens again and realizes he has leaped through time. He then begins training with Seimei to hone his newfound powers. Early footage of Onmyo KAITEN Re:Birth Verse shows off Takeru’s abilities, which include cloaking himself with energy to make him look like a large monster, using this form to fight back against the enemies. The action promises to be over-the-top and colorful, all qualities David Production is well-known for in its other productions.