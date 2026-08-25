Crunchyroll Enlists James Gunn And Guillermo Del Toro For Major Anime Event

Anime is becoming a big deal these days for Hollywood, with the box office receipts to prove it. Anime films such as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Spirited Away, and too many other movies to count have hit it big in the West. With Crunchyroll capitalizing on the rise of the anime medium in recent years, it makes sense that the streaming service would look to capitalize on all things anime. This October, Crunchyroll is planning to host a major event in the industry that won’t just look to the future, but will bring major Hollywood directors to the table.

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James Gunn and Guillermo Del Toro are planning to attend the Crunchyroll event titled “Designing For Anime’s Future,” which is billed as discussions revolving around fandom, technology, and storytelling within the medium. The directors of Superman and Hellboy haven’t been involved in the anime world in their respective careers, though it seems they know which way the wind is blowing. The industry summit is also planning to involve the presidents of anime studios and companies involved in anime, such as MAPPA, Toho, Shueisha, Aniplex, and more. Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson is also planning to head a panel with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. While the event will be “industry-only,” expect news to arrive when the special day arrives, the day before New York Comic Con on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hollywood & Anime: A Match Made in Heaven

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One of the biggest ways that Hollywood has been looking to capitalize on the growing popularity of anime has been with live-action movies and television series. Netflix, for example, has seen major success with the likes of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, as both currently have new seasons in the works. Eiichiro Oda’s shonen masterpiece, of course, has become the gold standard for the best method of bringing an anime series to the West, not just with the original animation but by involving the manga artist in the creation of the live-action series. With Hollywood always hungry for new franchises and cinematic universes, it makes sense that they would dip their toes into the anime realm.

For those who might need a refresher on the history of Sony and Crunchyroll’s union, the former bought the latter in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. In part, the worldwide quarantine helped the anime medium hit new heights in popularity as those stuck in their homes were looking for new forms of entertainment. Shockingly enough, once the pandemic had ended, the desire for manga and anime didn’t go anywhere. As anime continues to grow, Hollywood is continuing to invest in the medium, and it should be interesting to see what news arrives from the “Designing For Anime’s Future” panel.

Via THR