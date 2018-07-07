Crunchyroll Adds New Fall 2018 Licenses

Crunchyroll had a few surprises for fans at their Anime Expo Industry panel, including their anticipated fall lineup.

Amongst the special announcements were four new licenses that Crunchyroll will be debuting later this year. The new additions include That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, The Rising of The Shield Hero, Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, and Radiant.

Crunchyroll also had a few details to share about their upcoming licenses. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be coming this fall, and there was a free postcard at the Premium Reward Area. Fans will get the world premiere of The Rising of The Shield Hero at the upcoming Crunchyroll Expo, though no details were shared in regards to Double Decker! Doug & Kirill release date or premiere. As for Radiant, the series is coming to Crunchyroll this October.

For those unfamiliar, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime focuses on a man who…well, gets reincarnated as a blind slime on another world. You can check out the official synopsis below.

“After being killed by a passing robber, a normal 37-year-old guy finds himself reincarnated in another world as a blind slime with unique abilities. He takes up a new name and calls himself “Rimuru Tempest,” which he thought of after meeting his new friend, “catastrophe-level” Storm Dragon Verudora. There, he begins his new slime-like life in another world with his increasing number of minions by his side.”

The Rising of the Shield Hero stars Iwatani Naofumi, whose destiny is to become the Shield Hero but his quest is quickly derailed. The official synopsis is below.

“Iwatani Naofumi is summoned to another world to become one of the 4 heroes, namely the Shield Hero. Starting out with poor popularity and labeled as the weakest, Naofumi found himself betrayed on the 3rd day of his adventure. Losing faith and money, all that left is just his shield. Vowing to exact revenge to those who had betrayed him, Naofumi’s path is…”

Double Decker! Doug & Kirill doesn’t have a synopsis just yet but it will follow a two-man detective team made up of a veteran and a rookie.

Last but not least is Radiant, which revolves around a young wizard named Seth who seeks to end the Nemesis threat once and for all. The official synopsis can be found below.

“Seth is an aspiring wizard living in a pastoral village under the watchful eye of his mentor. Like all wizards, he is an “infected”—one of the few people that has survived contact with a Nemesis, creatures that fall from the sky and contaminate all they touch. His encounter gave him powers and led him to choose a path that seemed to be perfect—to become someone who hunts and fights the Nemesis. But Seth longs for a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the place they come from, Radiant, and destroy it. Along with other wizards, he travels the world in search of Radiant, under the sinister eye of the Inquisition…”