New Trigun Stampede Trailer Reveals New Characters

Trigun Stampede is playing a big role at this year's Anime NYC, revealing a new trailer that shows some of the new allies and enemies that the humanoid typhoon will meet in this new adventure. With fans of the gun-slinging series still attempting to decipher whether this new anime series will be a prequel to the original anime or if this will be a reboot that sees familiar characters in an entirely new universe. With Vash being joined by stalwart characters from the past including the likes of Meryl and Wolfwood, this new series is promising to present plenty of new challenges to the anime gun slinger when it arrives next year.

During the latest panel at Anime NYC, not only was the new trailer revealed, but a producer at Studio ORANGE, Kiyotaka Waki, revealed that not only will Vash be getting plenty of screen time, but his nefarious brother Knives will also have his own story to tell:

"Trigun is about Vash, but there's another key person here who is Knives, the brother of Vash. Director Kenji Muto wanted to understand how emotion works with Knives. If you really simply put it, they're villains, but it's actually not that simple. There are far more things to understand about them. There are two brothers; there are two sides to things."

Knives The Stampede

Toho Animation shared the new trailer for Trigun Stampede, giving us a closer look at the upcoming story which may or may not be a prequel to the tales laid out in the original anime from Studio Madhouse:

The current line-up of voice actors in Japan that will help in bringing Trigun Stampede to life includes Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Demon Slayer's Inosuke) as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa (Land of the Lustrous) as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda (Gokai Silver in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger) as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori (Laid-Back Camp) as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto (Echidna in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-) as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando (Legom in Beastars) as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro, and Yoshimasa Hosoya (Fumikage Tokoyami in My Hero Academia) as Nicholas D. Wolfwood.

Are you hyped for the return of Vash The Stampede next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Trigun.

Via ANN