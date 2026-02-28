Crunchyroll Just Dropped One of Shonen Jump’s Biggest Movies (& You Might Have Missed It)

Crunchyroll is now streaming one of Shonen Jump’s biggest movies, and not all fans might have been able to see it when it was first making its way through theaters. Crunchyroll has some big plans for the rest of the year with plenty of new anime series, theatrical releases, and more scheduled throughout 2026. But while there are going to be a lot of new releases to look forward to, there are also going to be plenty of licensed releases for older projects that fans will be able to check out for the first time.

This includes a quiet release this week as the Me & Roboco feature film is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll. Me & Roboco: The Movie first made its debut across theaters in Japan last year (and surprised fans will a full multiverse crossover with various anime hits), but never really got a proper international release like many of the other franchise projects fans might have seen from the Shonen Jump library. Now that it’s available for streaming with Crunchyroll, fans can finally cross this one off the list.

Me & Roboco: The Movie Is Now Streaming With Crunchyroll

Me & Roboco: The Movie is the feature film effort for the anime adaptation taking on Shuhei Miyazaki’s original manga series. Directed by Akitaro Daichi for Studio Gallop (the same studio that produced the mini-anime series), the feature film takes what makes the original manga so special and blows it up to a whole new degree. It’s a major comedy series within Shonen Jump that often references other series also in the magazine, and the film brought in some heavy hitters for its story.

Me & Roboco: The Movie had its own multiversal kind of story that featured different versions of the titular robot maid, Roboco, inspired by other Shonen Jump projects with the stars behind many of those anime hits. Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy in One Piece) played a Luffy inspired version of Roboco from a straightforward battle kind of world, Masako Nozawa (Goku in Dragon Ball) was a Roboco inspired by early anime comedies, Sumire Uesaka was the voice of a Roboco inspired by romantic comedies, and Shigeru Chiba was a Roboco from a Fist of the North Star inspired post-apocalyptic future.

What Even Is Me & Roboco?

You might not have really paid attention to it, but Shuehei Miyazaki’s Me & Roboco has quietly been one of the biggest successes in Shonen Jump magazine. First making its debut in 2020, the series always makes headlines for its many jokes and shout outs to other notable franchises. It’s a gag series in our big year of 2026, and it’s scratching that itch for those fans looking for that kind of experience while showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

This movie was likely the first real anime experience fans might have had given that the TV series only had five minute episodes, and there was even a yearlong delay in its production before it finally released last year. Now that Me & Roboco: The Movie is streaming with Crunchyroll, fans will finally get to see what the buzz has been about.

