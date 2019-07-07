Crunchyroll Bringing Konosuba Film to the United States

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! is one of the most popular Isekai anime series to be released in a while because it’s not afraid to both poke fun at the subgenre and make its characters look absolutely ridiculous. Fans have been hoping to see more of it ever since the second season came to a close a couple of years ago, and now there will be a huge new movie coming to Japan this Summer.

Fans outside of Japan were wondering if they would get the chance to see the film themselves, but Crunchyroll came through and announced during Anime Expo 2019 that they will be bringing over the new Konosuba film.

The new film, dubbed Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! Crimson Legend, will be releasing on August 20th in Japan and while there are currently no details about the Western release it certainly is good news for fans. There are still lots of potential questions in there, however, as there’s currently no details on whether the film will be released in theaters or to the streaming service directly. Fans are also wondering whether or not it will feature and English dub, or home video release. But all of this will most likely be cleared up at a later date.

Directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend will feature returning voice cast members such as Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun.

The first trailer for the film teased an exploration into Megumin’s family home and past, and thus teases more of the meaning behind the “Crimson Legend” subtitle. Now that Crunchyroll has confirmed the license, fans might even see a new trailer soon!

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”