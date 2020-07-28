Crunchyroll Reveals Its Most Popular Anime During the Pandemic So Far

Crunchyroll has been on a hot streak over the last quarter, and fans are finally learning which series have done the best at the site. The platform has provided hundreds of TV shows to fans stuck in quarantine due to the pandemic, and the results for Q2 are out for Crunchyroll. And as it turns out, some shonen hits landed a top spot on the list of most popular shows.

You can check out the full list down below in alphabetical order. Crunchyroll notes these picks were selected back on the number of views per viewer rather than total views. The site also notes that Q2 saw its subscribers watch 100 minutes of anime per day on average, so you can see why the medium is on the rise.

Top-viewed Anime in Q2:

Black Clover

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Food Wars! Shokigeki no Soma

Haikyu!!

Hunter x Hunter

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

My Hero Academia

Naruto Shippuden

One Piece

Tower of God

As you can see, the list features some big names since Black Clover, Hunter x Hunter, and My Hero Academia are listed. In fact, a majority of these are considered essential shonen by now if you turn to One Piece and Naruto Shippuden. But if you look at the bottom of the list, you will see a newcomer running up the ranks.

Tower of God made its way on this list, and that is a major step for Crunchyroll. The anime was released earlier this year as an original co-produced by Crunchyroll and Webtoon. The show adapts a popular Korean manhwa by the same name, and fans were curious to see how Tower of God would do given its experimental background. But if this list says anything, it is that Crunchyroll's move into original shows is a sign of good things to come.

