Crunchyroll Celebrates a Major Subscriber Milestone

It was bound to happen at some point. Crunchyroll has been around for years now, and it has become aa go-to for anime lovers the world over. As the medium has grown in popularity, Crunchyroll has found its popularity skyrocket, and that is why the streaming service is celebrating a new subscriber milestone.

According to a new report, Crunchyroll has brought in four million paid subscribers. This comes after the site hit three million subscribers back in July 2020. It only took six months for the streaming service to tack on an extra million, and Crunchyroll is aiming to expand that user base even more.

Currently, Crunchyroll is one of the dominating voices in anime streaming and coverage. The site has amassed more than 50 million followers across social media. This is thanks to Crunchyroll's huge catalog which houses 1,000 titles and more than 30.000 episodes. With the service spanning 200+ countries, it is easy to see why Crunchyroll has become a powerhouse in the field, and it boasts 100 million registered users to date.

Now, it seems it will not be long before Crunchyroll grows even larger thanks to a new acquisition. It was announced last December that Funimation Global Group is in the process of acquiring Crunchyroll. Sony is overseeing the deal right now, and this globalized effort to bring anime to fans has netizens curious. At this time, there is little concrete information on what this acquisition will mean for fans, but the goal is to bring more anime to bigger audiences. And in the end, that will only help Crunchyroll grow even more!

