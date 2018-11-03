Crunchyroll Hits New Subscriber Milestone

The incredibly popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll has reportedly hit a new subscriber milestone, and it’s a doozy.

According to Digiday, Crunchyroll has passed 2 million subscribers with 45 million registered users total. The company also has 10 million monthly active users. That’s basically double the number of subscribers from around the same time last year.

The streaming service has been through a series of high-profile announcements of late. In early August, it was revealed that AT&T had purchased Crunchyroll’s parent company, Otter Media, and intended to fold it into WarnerMedia, the entertainment amalgamation created after AT&T’s purchase of Time Warner.

It was then revealed later that month that Crunchyroll would be premiering its own animated series, created by a new company-owned studio named Ellation Studios, called High Guardian Spice. The series is tentatively scheduled to debut in 2019, and will feature on both Crunchyroll and VRV, the streaming bundle site also owned by WarnerMedia.

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. In October, the ongoing partnership between Sony-owned Funimation and Crunchyroll was announced to be ending come November. While Crunchyroll’s statement on the matter didn’t explicitly blame new ownership problems, it’s hard to imagine any other scenario where the two streaming giants would willingly split given their combined dominance.

“As many of you know, we have had an ongoing partnership with Funimation the last two years, sharing anime between users. Unfortunately, Funimation has decided to go their separate way, and this partnership will be winding down on Friday, November 9th,” Crunchyroll’s statement at the time read. There will still be some crossover between the two, but future seasons will likely be more and more divided.

[H/T Anime News Network]