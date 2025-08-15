Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime Has One Major Competitor for Best Anime in 2025

With the end of 2025 looming around the corner, fans are starting to look at how their favorite anime are ranking, and MyAnimeList makes it clear that the darkest anime of the year is going to have strong competition to hold that top title. There are only two anime from 2025 to have a score of 8.91 on the site, and that speaks volumes. One is a limited-run series, Takopi’s Original Sin, and that alone should be drawing more attention. The other is a surprisingly complex historical fiction series, The Apothecary Diaries. The latter just completed its second season, leaving viewers eager for any news on its future.

2025 has delivered dozens of amazing anime, but that means series such as The Apothecary Diaries are getting pushed out of the news. Solo Leveling keeps building the hype, Dandadan has a way of jumpstarting viral trends, and Demon Slayer is breaking theatrical records left and right. It’s a lot to take in, and that’s fantastic. It will be fascinating to see how the final numbers for Takopi’s Original Sin and The Apothecary Diaries turn out.

The Heavy-Hitting Nature of Takopi’s Original Sin

Image courtesy of TBS

Anyone looking for a dark and heartfelt series should give Takopi’s Original Sin a try. The limited series revolves around Takopi, a naive alien who just wants to spread happiness all over the world. It’s an admirable goal that has shockingly dire consequences. Takopi’s Original Sin uniquely blends dystopian elements with time travel and horror, creating a story that will haunt viewers for quite possibly the rest of their lives.

Given the limited nature and the heavy-hitting storytelling style, Takopi’s Original Sin has undoubtedly earned its MyAnimeList rating of 8.91. That’s down by .01 from earlier this week, so fans are clearly working to make their voices heard (for good or for ill has yet to be determined). The series iconically subverts the concept of original sin, forcing readers to question the face value of action versus intent.

The Apothecary Diaries Is a Breath of Fresh Air

OLM – TOHO

Conversely, The Apothecary Diaries feels like a breath of fresh air in a crowded room. The series is based on Natsu Hyūga’s light novels, which have since been ported over into both manga and anime. The story is set in a fictional version of Imperial China and follows Maomao, a young apothecary who gets kidnapped and sold to the Imperial Palace. While she resents how her kidnappers earn a living off her hard labor, Maomao can’t keep her curious nature at bay, a fact that eventually earns her the attention of the higher-ups around her.

The Apothecary Diaries just completed its second season and is now sitting at an 8.92 on MyAnimeList. This genre-defying series has a quiet but exceptionally dedicated fanbase, and with good reason. It offers a little bit of something for everyone, including drama, romance, mystery, and even a dash of humor, not to mention political intrigue at every turn. It does all of this while flipping many tropes on their heads, such as courtly romantic expectations and defined gender roles.

Ultimately, The Apothecary Diaries tells a story that focuses on intelligence over power. It’s Maomao’s curious nature that gets her into trouble, not dissimilar to a certain Sherlock Holmes. However, it’s safe to assume that Maomao likes poison a fair bit more than the good detective.

While The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 has been confirmed, fans are still waiting for news and details. Given the pattern thus far, it’s safe to assume that it will adapt volumes 5 and 6 of The Apothecary Diaries’ light novels.

Takopi’s Original Sin and The Apothecary Diaries are available to stream on Crunchyroll.