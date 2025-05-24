The Apothecary Diaries Announces Surprising Hiatus For Worrying Reasons

The Apothecary Diaries has become one of the biggest anime adaptations in the present, thanks in part to its piercing characterization and engrossing mystery tale. With the anime adaptation currently in its second season, the light novel series and the manga focusing on Maomao and Jinshi march forward. Unfortunately, illustrator Nekokurage has some bad news for fans who have been reading along with the manga since its inception in 2017. Due to health issues, the printed story will be taking a break but fear not, as The Apothecary Diaries won’t be gone for long from the pages of Monthly Big Gangan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new social media post, Nekokurage shared that due to “strep throat” and “whooping cough” that The Apothecary Diaries will be taking a quick break, “The new issue of BG releasing tomorrow will be on hiatus, as my health took a turn for the worse during the manuscript period due to being infected with both strep throat and whooping cough. I’m very sorry…! It seems that both strep throat and whooping cough have been going around lately, so please take care and stay safe, everyone.” Luckily, the publication Monthly Big Gangan, published by Square Enix, released an official statement that confirms when we can expect the manga’s return.

The Apothecary Diaries Comeback

OLM

Monthly Big Gangan took to its official social media account to confirm the hiatus while also stating that the series would make a comeback next month on June 25th, “Notice of Hiatus for The Apothecary Diaries in Monthly Big Gangan 2025 Vol.06] Thank you for your continued support of The Apothecary Diaries. Due to various circumstances, The Apothecary Diaries, which was scheduled to be published in Monthly Big Gangan 2025 Vol.06 (on sale Friday, May 23), will be on hiatus in this issue. We sincerely apologize to all readers who have been looking forward to it.”

“Please note that the special bonus item, the The Apothecary Diaries original clear file, included with the print edition of Monthly Big Gangan 2025 Vol.06, will be provided as planned. The series is scheduled to resume in the next issue, Monthly Big Gangan 2025 Vol.07, which will be released on Wednesday, June 25. We sincerely appreciate your continued support of The Apothecary Diaries.”

The Apothecary Diaries’ Future

Despite the latest hiatus, The Apothecary Diaries still has plenty of material to adapt to the anime should it want to receive a third season. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, a season three definitely appears as though it is in the cards. As the mystery deepens, expect some big revelations for Maomao and Jinshi in the near future as season two heads toward its grand finale.

Want to stay updated on Jinshi and Maomao? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on The Apothecary Diaries and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.