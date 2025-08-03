Digimon Beatbreak Confirms Release Date & Cast Ahead of Premiere

Digimon has a whole new entry in the anime franchise coming our way this Fall, and Digimon Beatbreak has now confirmed its release date, cast and even staff details ahead of its big premiere. Digimon recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the anime’s original premiere in Japan, and is now launching a whole new era of the series with the debut of its next big entry. While this new anime had been playing it fairly mysterious through the year thus far, its latest update has revealed the most details about what to expect from Digimon‘s new anime series yet.

Digimon Beatbreak has confirmed that it will be launching in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, and Toei Animation has celebrated with the reveal of its voice cast and staff along with a cool trailer showing off more of what to expect. Following a group of bounty hunters known as the “Golden Dawn,” Digimon Beatbreak is teasing a kind of anime series we haven’t been able to see before. Check out the trailer for Digimon Beatbreak below.

What to Know for Digimon Beatbreak

Digimon Beatbreak will be releasing in Japan on October 5th, but Toei Animation themselves have yet to confirm its international release date or potential streaming platforms as of the time of this writing. Hiroaki Miyamoto will be directing the new Digimon anime for Toei Animation. Ryota Yamaguchi will be overseeing the series’ composition, Takahiro Kojima will be handling the character designs, Kenji Watanabe is credited for the Digimon designs, and Arisa Okehazama will be composing the music. The voice cast filling out the members of the Golden Dawn have been revealed with this new update too.

Digimon Beatbreak will star Miyu Irino as the lead Tomoro Tenma, and Megumi Han

will be their partner Gekkomon. The rest of the cast includes Tomoyo Kurosawa as Reina Sakuya, Mutsumi Tamura as Pristimon, Arisa Sekine as Makoto Kuonji, Misaki Kuno as Chiropmon, Yohei Azakami as Kyo Sawashiro, and Daiki Hamano as Murasamemon. Each of these new characters can be briefly seen in action with the new trailer, so it’s definitely getting fans excited for what’s next when it makes its long awaited debut this Fall.

What Is Digimon Beatbreak About?

While there are still many questions surrounding what to expect from this next era of the Digimon anime, Toei Animation has released its first synopsis for Digimon Beatbreak and begins to tease it as such, “‘e-Pulse,’ which is generated by human thoughts and emotions, was used as the energy source for the AI support device ‘Sapotama.’ From the shadows of this remarkable development, terrifying monsters appear.” It’s already teasing a much different kind of set up than seen in previous entries too.

The synopsis for the new Digimon anime continues to tease it as such, “Digimon are living beings that evolve by consuming e-Pulse. Tomoro Tenma is drawn into an extraordinary experience after meeting Gekkomon, who suddenly appears from his Sapotama. While living together with Kyo Sawashiro and other members of the bounty hunting team ‘Golden Dawn,’ Tomoro renews his resolve. What new future will be forged by humans and Digimon?”

If you wanted to catch up on more Digimon anime releases in the meantime, you can find various past entries now streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu.