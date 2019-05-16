Crunchyroll Gifting Twitch Prime Users With Impressive Anime Streaming Loot

When it comes to anime, there are few sites out there steaming like Crunchyroll. The go-to platforms hosts hundreds of titles, and it seems like Twitch Prime fans will be able to access those shows for a bit thanks to a new deal.

Yes, that’s right. Twitch Prime is offering a month-long pass to Crunchyroll, so gamers better get ready to enter a new fandom.

Recently, the companies confirmed they’ve partnered together to offer 30-day Crunchyroll membership passes to Twitch Prime members.

“Crunchyroll, the world’s most popular anime brand, is teaming up with Twitch Prime, Amazon Prime’s benefit for gamers, to offer members a special loot offering – 30 days of free Crunchyroll Premium. This Crunchyroll offering will be the first-ever non-gaming loot available for Twitch Prime members,” their shared release reads.

Continuing, Crunchyroll went on to stress how excited they were to bring the world of anime to Twitch Primes users in this landmark deal.

“While we constantly focus on delighting Crunchyroll fans, we also feel it’s our responsibility to continue to proliferate the popularity of anime to new audiences,” Eric Berman, head of partnerships, Crunchyroll, said.

“We pride ourselves on working with like-minded, fan-focused partners and are excited to offer all Twitch Prime members a free pass to Crunchyroll right in time for the huge spring anime season.”

This partnership may mark the first membership pass coordinated between the companies, but this is not the first time Crunchyroll and Twitch have come together. The latter exclusively hosts Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards, giving fans worldwide access to the event’s pre-show, ceremony, and more. Twitch has also delved into anime with a string of long-running marathons as fans have been able to watch Pokemon and more on the streaming service to date.

So, what do you think about this sweet deal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

