Crunchyroll’s Best New Anime Hit By Last Minute Delay

Crunchyroll recently saw its servers crash thanks to the arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season, with the popular shonen series being an anime that fans have been dying to see. In a surprise twist, this month saw a dark horse series take the reins and become one of the highest-rated new arrivals to the streaming service. Unfortunately, while the premiere has garnered quite a bit of goodwill within the anime community, the production from Studio Kai has some bad news for fans worldwide. For those hoping to see the second episode featuring a certain anime hero, you’ll be waiting a bit longer than expected.

Sentenced to be a Hero’s first episode arrived on Crunchyroll earlier this month, and while the streaming service had been promoting the anime for some time, the platform might not have seen the popularity coming. As it stands, the anime is sitting on IMDB with a fan score of 9.4 out of 10, but unfortunately, the show has bad news for those who welcomed it with open arms. The second episode, following the one-hour premiere, was originally set to release on January 10th but has seemingly been rescheduled. Now, however, Sentenced to be a Hero will release episode two on January 17th. An official reason behind the delay has yet to be revealed.

What Makes This Hero Stand Out?

Image courtesy of Studio Kai

Rather than presenting an isekai story or focusing on an anime world that features video game elements, Sentenced to be a Hero takes its protagonist and gives a wild reason behind why he must fight evil. In this new Crunchyroll anime, Xylo Forbartz has been granted immortality and is now being punished to battle the darkness for the rest of his long years. Alongside gorgeous animation and a compelling story, Sentenced to be a Hero has excellent characterization for both its protagonist and those around him, unfortunate enough to find themselves in this current predicament.

For those hoping to see more of this world past its first season, you’re in luck, because creator Rocket Shokai has quite a bit of material to pull from. The franchise first began with a novel series that began in 2020, leading to the creation of both a light novel series and a manga adaptation. Luckily for fans, all the ways to enjoy Sentenced to be a Hero are continuing to release new chapters to this day, so don’t expect Xylo to go anywhere anytime soon.

Crunchyroll might have series that are expected hits that rise the ranks of popularity, but the streaming service has also seen unexpected fan-favorites released. Solo Leveling always had groundswell, but many anime fans didn’t see it coming that Jinwoo’s first episode would crash Crunchyroll’s servers, for example. As the platform continues to release more new anime, it seems like a safe bet that this will be a continuing trend.

Via Manga Mogura RE