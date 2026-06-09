Crunchyroll’s Dark Anime Series Reveals Major Summer Update

With Crunchyroll remaining one of the biggest streaming platforms for anime, it makes sense that the service would house some of the more brutal works within the medium. One anime adaptation, in particular, has managed to weave a thoughtful and dark story that focuses on a legendary beast, a hardened warrior, and a baby. Clevatess garnered a passionate fanbase with the release of its first season, and thanks to this, it was quickly confirmed to receive a second season. Set to release later this year, the Crunchyroll exclusive series has confirmed when we can expect season two’s premiere to air alongside the release of a new trailer.

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Clevatess confirmed that its second season will arrive on July 8th next month, once again focusing on the titular beast, their frenemy Alicia Glenfall, and the baby they are both attempting to keep safe. Alongside hinting at what is to come in the dark anime’s return, the franchise also confirmed new cast members who will be joining the team. Megumi Han (Naruto, One Piece, and The Apothecary Diaries) will take on the role of Zavthier, while Tomokazu Sugita (Gintama, Demon Slayer, and Mobile Suit Gundam) will play the part of Lasswell. If you want to check out the new trailer, you can watch it below.

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What Makes Clevatess Dark?

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For those who don’t know, Clevatess isn’t exactly a shining hero in the anime series, first introduced as a mythical beast who has no problem in dispatching any humans unfortunate enough to get in their way. Dispatching most of the legendary heroes who were attempting to bring the beast down, Clevatess saves one of the heroes, Alicia, from the grave and has her follow their every move as their slave. Not holding back on the bloodshed, the main monster is attempting to save a royal child thanks to a bargain struck with a dying king, throwing in a major monkey wrench into this universe.

As for what territory season two will cover, the anime’s Chief Animation Director, Soichiro Sako, hinted at what is to come on Clevatess’s official website. Specifically, he commented on a recent key visual that highlighted old and new characters alike, “The key visual for Season 2, revealed for the first time today, condenses the entire story of the second season into a single image. It depicts Clevatess and Alicia reflected like mirror images across a boundary line, and the plots unfolding on the “front and back” of the academy, the setting for this season, in a contrasting way, in consultation with the director. Pay attention to the changes in their new costumes and the expressions of the characters as they sense the ominous atmosphere but are also drawn into the situation. We have created a visual that will make you think “Ah, I see” as the original work and the main story progress, so please look forward to the broadcast.”

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