Crunchyroll’s Most Magical New Anime Confirms Season 2 Return After Finale

Crunchyroll’s most magical new anime of the Spring has officially announced it’s coming back for Season 2 next. It’s time for a new wave of anime releases to make their debuts this week for the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and that means fans have been saying goodbye to all of their favorites from the Spring 2026 months. The Spring has had a lot of series standing out from among the others, but there was one magical series that really got its hooks in fans. Luckily, it’s been officially confirmed to get a sequel.

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Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier was the most standout new adaptation debut of the past Spring, but ended its run last week. The finale cliffhanger left fans feeling like it wasn’t a proper finale at all, but it was made even worse without any signs of the anime continuing any time soon. Thankfully that all has changed as Crunchyroll has announced that Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 is officially in the works, and they will stream the new episodes when they hit. Check out the special announcement visual for it below.

Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 Announced With Crunchyroll

©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 is now in the works, but unfortunately no release window or date have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. It will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits for fans outside of Japan, and that’s where you can currently catch up with the first season of the series in the meantime. That’s going to be all the more important as it was clear that Witch Hat Atelier is leaving its characters in the midst of some dangerous situations heading into the anime’s future.

The final episode of its debut season might have left fans hanging with how much seemingly has yet to be resolved, but that’s all going to come in the future. The Brimmed Caps have now attacked the apprentices in the Serpentback Cave, and it’s clear that we’re likely going to have much more in store for the future. But with no date set for the new episodes yet, there’s plenty of time to catch up with either the Japanese or English dub versions in the meantime.

Why Witch Hat Atelier Stands Out So Much

©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

Witch Hat Atelier was already one of the biggest manga franchises fans had wanted to see adapted for the last few years, and that excitement hasn’t changed for fans even with the anime’s debut. It’s only gotten fiercer thanks to the creative team at Bug Films who have brought the series to life in an excellent new way. And that talent seemed to be reaching an epic climax with its finale. Now that a second season is in the works, the hope is that team can continue with it.

Potential returning staff and cast have yet to be revealed for Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 at this time, but they are the reason why the anime has been such a major standout series. It’s a fantasy world with a cool power system at the center of it all, and it’s clear that the first season is only scratching at a much larger mystery now unfolding in Kamome Shirahama’s original manga. We’ll just have to see how the anime’s future works out from here.

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