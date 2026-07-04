Crunchyroll’s Most Magical New Anime Debuts First Look Trailer for Season 2 Return – Watch

Crunchyroll had made major waves with a magical new anime this year, and fans have gotten the first look at its Season 2 return with a dark new trailer. The Spring 2026 anime schedule was a strong block of new releases as fans got to see plenty of cool new shows in action, but there was one adaptation debut that manga fans had really been excited to see. Thankfully, Witch Hat Atelier was able to meet all of those expectations with a debut season that could go down as one of the best shows of the year.

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The anime adaptation for Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier is the biggest magical anime debut of the year so far, and thankfully quickly confirmed that a second season of the anime is now in the works shortly after the release of its final episode. Taking the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 dropped its first look trailer that you can check out below.

Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 Releases First Trailer With Crunchyroll

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Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. The new episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when they make their debut, and it’s where you can currently catch up with everything that’s happened in the first season (with both Japanese and English language versions available). It will likely be featuring a returning production staff and cast from the first season, but that’s yet to be confirmed as of this time.

But with so many details still yet to be revealed for the next season, it gives you plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. Witch Hat Atelier’s debut season really took fans by surprise, but there was probably no bigger surprise than the fact that the season ended in the midst of a pretty wicked cliffhanger. And as teased by this first look at the second season, we’re going to see the immediate fallout of that cliffhanger. That’s only the beginning, however.

What’s Happening in Witch Hat Atelier Season 2?

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Witch Hat Atelier ended its first season in the middle of an attack in the Serpentback Cave, and this first look at what’s next teases that Qifrey is going to be fighting his hardest to keep his apprentices alive. But the biggest tease from the trailer is the dark new look for Coco towards the end of it. This is clear that she’s going to be tapping into a new well of power that she might not have enough control over, and that’s only going to make things more complicated in the coming season.

One of the best aspects of Witch Hat Atelier‘s debut season was the fact that it had been gradually building up the fact that there was something much darker lurking within this world of magic, and Coco had unknowingly stepped right into the thick of it for some unknown reason. It seems we’ll finally see what that reason is in the coming season, so fans will want to keep an eye out for what’s next.

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