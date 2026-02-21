Crunchyroll’s Surprise Hit Anime of 2026 Confirms Live-Action Adaptation

2026 is another exciting year for anime fans, as it marks the return of some of the most beloved series of all time. Shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and Fire Force have already released their new seasons, and the rest of the year is jam-packed with several exciting shows. Not to mention that the Winter 2026 lineup has introduced several incredible anime debuts such as Sentenced to Be a Hero, Journal the Witch, and more. As the biggest anime streaming platform in the world, Crunchyroll is home to hundreds of successful anime series and films. Each season, the platform adds dozens of new series to its library, and Winter 2026 is no exception. One of the newest hits of the season is In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, a romance drama based on a manga by Mika Yamamori.

The beloved Shojo series debuted in 2020 and is still serializing, while the anime debuted in January. According to the official website of the series’ live-action adaptation, the film will be released in Fall 2026. Kentarō Takemura, best known for his work in Japanese drama series and films such as Trillion Game and Our Secret Diary, among many others, will serve as the director of the live-action film. Shunsuke Michieda and Seira Anzai will be starring as Kohaku Ichimura and Yoi Takiguchi, respectively. While the film has yet to release a trailer, the official website has uploaded a first look at the main characters.

What Is The Plot of In the Clear Moonlit Dusk?

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The story centers around Yoi Takiguchi, a high school girl popular among her female schoolmates for her androgynous beauty. She is known as the prince thanks to her attractive appearance, height, low voice, and casual personality. It’s not just her appearance; she is also strong and helpful toward others, often having people rely on her one way or another. She often gets gifts from her admirers, but continues to remain indifferent toward her popularity.

Despite wanting to live normally, she can’t get rid of the tag of a prince or have people see her differently, instead of admiring her as a prince. However, her life takes a drastic turn when she crosses paths with Kohaku Ichimura, the school’s other prince, who mistakes her for a boy and calls her beautiful. Offended by his mistake, she initially wants nothing to do with Kohaku, who always acts thoughtlessly.

However, when they meet during Yoi’s scuffle at a convenience store, he genuinely compliments her and begins treating her like a princess, as she wants. Although Yoi tries to keep up her calm demeanor, she is unable to ignore her growing feelings for Kohaku. The anime debuted in January 2026 and has released six episodes so far. The first season is scheduled for 12 episodes, while the manga is still ongoing and has released 10 volumes so far.

