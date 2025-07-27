Cyberpunk 2077 Has a New Series Coming Sooner Than You May Expect

Cyberpunk 2077 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans just got some major news from San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Webtoon announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 that Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last Ronin, arguably one of the darkest and most popular TMNT stories ever, are officially coming to their platform. And the best part? Both of them are dropping next month on August 8th and 23rd, 2025, respectively. If you haven’t read it yet, Cyberpunk 2077 features a collection of action-packed stories set in the same world as the best-selling video game.

Cyberpunk has been on a roll lately, with back-to-back convention announcements including a sequel announcement for its acclaimed anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Between this, its multiplatform presence expanding with Cyberpunk 2077’s Switch 2 port, and now with a vertical scroll webcomic coming to Webtoon on August 8th, it’s becoming more difficult to spot a platform where the series hasn’t featured, whether on the screen or the tabletop. And for Webtoon, this is just the latest in a wave of recent partnerships.

Webtoon’s Partnerships Continue to Expand

This release is part of Webtoon’s ongoing partnership with IDW Publishing to bring hit comics to mobile phones. Cyberpunk 2077 will be dropping its new comic series through their deal with Dark Horse Comics, which brings action-packed stories with fresh characters to the neon-soaked streets of Night City. In contrast, Last Ronin has been the talk of the TMNT community for years, and now fans can finally experience it in vertical scroll format.

Webtoon has done this successfully with other big series, and The Last Ronin feels like a perfect fit. It will join other IDW hits like Godzilla: Unnatural Disasters, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Beneath the Trees. The Cyberpunk 2077 comics will also be available for mobile in the signature vertical scrolling format on the platform.

Perfect Timing For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin and Cyberpunk 2077

The timing couldn’t be better either. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch 2, Mac, PC, PS5, and Xbox. A TMNT: The Last Ronin video game is also currently in development by THQ Nordic for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The content wave clearly extends beyond the Cyberpunk and TMNT brands, and people eager to consume each won’t have to wait long.

On top of that, fans at San Diego Comic-Con even got to see an early sneak peek during Webtoon’s presentation at the convention. Cyberpunk 2077 features a stunning and colorful comic book aesthetic. The Last Ronin’s preview images show a darker, more serious art style that makes it different from other TMNT stories. Now, Cyberpunk 2077 fans have barely two weeks until August 8th, while TMNT fans will have to wait just a bit longer for August 23rd to read this comic on their smartphones.