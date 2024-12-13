Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fans Rejoice With Upcoming Blu-ray Edition

It’s a good day for Cyberpunk fans. Along with the brand new Cyberpunk Edgerunners prequel manga, MADNESS, the original anime is finally getting a physical release. Based on the video game by CD Projekt Red, Edgerunners was a 10-episode anime series that introduced a new group of characters within the infamous Night City. Set in the same universe as the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, Edgerunners breathed new life into the sci-fi franchise following the disastrous release of the game. Edgerunners is now considered one of the greatest video game adaptations of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is set in the year 2076, when body modification has become a status symbol. The anime followed David, a teenager with a placement at the prestigious Arasaka Academy. Following the death of his mother, David abandons school and finds a new life as an Edgerunner, a tech-infused mercenary who works for the highest bidder. Along with his crew and some serious body modifications, David works to become one of Night City’s most notorious Edgerunners.

CD PROJEKT RED/Studio Trigger

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Gets a Blu-ray Release

In addition to the prequel manga, Cyberpunk Edgerunners is also getting a physical release. The Blu-ray edition of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be released in 2025, although an exact release date has not been revealed yet. Plans are currently for a limited distribution in the following territories: Japan, USA, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners was originally released as a Netflix original. Released in 2022, the show debuted to immense acclaim from fans and critics. Edgerunners sits at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 95% audience score. Despite being billed as a Limited Series, fans are desperate for a second season. While Edgerunners might have been a one-and-done show, CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger aren’t done with the Cyberpunk universe. A brand new anime series is on the way. Very few details have been revealed. However, we know the show won’t follow David or his crew but will focus on a new set of characters in Night City.

Netflix

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Gets a New Prequel Manga

Cyberpunk Edgerunners MADNESS is set before David became an edgerunner, and follows Rebecca and her brother Pilar from the hit anime. Rebecca and Pilar were a part of David’s crew before their gruesome deaths. The official description for Edgerunners MADNESS reads: “Before they joined David’s crew, the pair grew up wreaking havoc in their path to become legendary edgerunners like their father — but when the mysterious Safran interrupts their daily routine in Night City, he changes their future.”

Cyberpunk Edgerunners MADNESS will be released in English, Japanese, Polish, Spanish, Italian, German, French, and Traditional Chinese. The English translation will be published by Dark Horse. The first edition has already been released. The English translation is available to purchase in paperback form. New chapters will be released monthly. It hasn’t been revealed how long the prequel manga will run for.

H/T: CD Projekt Red