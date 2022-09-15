Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Breaks Into Netflix's Top 5

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is out now, and fans agree the series is one of the strongest Netflix anime to date. In fact, Studio Trigger and CD PROJEKT RED came together that brings Night City to center stage in an explosive way. Both netizens and critics are obsessed with the flashy title, and it seems others are jumping on board with the show...

And how do we know? Well, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners did just break into Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows, and it is thriving in the top half.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners now in Top 5 on Netflix. 🤯 It is thanks to you, folks! 🙇 pic.twitter.com/GbMrr2doWt — Radek (@gamebowski) September 15, 2022

Right now, the original anime is sitting pretty at number five on the Top 10 list if you head to Netflix. It seems fans in the United States are definitely tuning in to see what the series offers. So if you like exciting animation and jaw-dropping fight sequences, this show needs to be in your queue.

Of course, ComicBook is also a huge fan of the series, and our own Evan Valentine had nothing but praise for the series in his review. "Let's take a stroll down memory lane: the 1980s were a wild time within the anime medium, with films such as Akira, Demon City Shinjuku, M.D. Geist, Vampire Hunter D, and Wicked City being just a few examples of movies that dove into animated worlds bursting with violence and nudity. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners feels like the spiritual successor to these properties, presenting a world of technological advancement which is also mired in decay, and in embracing this landscape, takes first place for original Netflix anime properties," his review reads.

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is hands down a Netflix anime original that screams for your attention and is easily one of the best productions that the streaming service has presented. Fan of the games or not, Edgerunners is well worth your time."

If you have not watched this latest release, you can catch it on Netflix exclusively. All 10 episodes are streaming now. And at this time, no word has been given on whether more seasons of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are planned.

Have you had the chance to binge Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Or is the sci-fi hit on your to-watch list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.