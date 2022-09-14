Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Review Round-Up

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is out, and it seems the adaptation is an unmitigated success. It wasn't long ago fans learned Netflix and Studio Trigger were teaming up to bring Night City to life in a new way. With a slew of hits under its belt, the team at Studio Trigger gave hope to millions that Cyberpunk 2077 would see its vision fulfilled on air all thanks to this project. And as you can see below, critics have nothing but love for the flashy adaptation.

From entertainment trades to fandom niches, it seems the word on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is good. The brutal series is equal parts action and maturity with a swath of fancy visuals mixed in the middle. Studio Trigger delivers one of its best series yet with this Netflix project. And of course, ComicBook's own Evan Valentine had nothing but love for the release.

"Despite myriad technical problems that have continued to plague the game and its reputation since launch, Cyberpunk's story was one that resonated with players, and not just because of Keanu Reeves (though that helps). Its story was one that sought to strike at the heart of what being a Cyberpunk means; it's about legacy, dreams, and living in spite of capitalism's venomous miasma. For many, it was the diamond hiding underneath layers of Night City's filth that kept them engaged, and what others thought wasn't worth the hassle of playing through such a flawed game. So it is with great excitement to proclaim that Studio Trigger's collaboration with CD Projekt Red is exactly the salvation this franchise needed," Valentine wrote.

As you can see in the slides below, critics certainly agree with Valentine. You can see what the industry is saying there if you're still on the fence about binging. And when you do decide to check out Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the series is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

What do you think about this latest Netflix original? Are you hoping more of this show is coming down the line?