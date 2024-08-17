Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Returns With New Summer Promo

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has made a surprising comeback with some special new character art for the Summer. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners first made its premiere with Netflix around the world in 2022, and quickly became one of the most talked about new releases of that year. Not only did the series take on the world from the already massively popular Cyberpunk 2077, but the new story from Studio Trigger helped to elevate things in a way only anime can. It was such a hit that video game adaptations seemed to be making a turn around that has continued with hit after hit in the years since.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners ended its series without any real chance of a continuation as it all seemed to have come to a pretty definitive conclusion, but fans have been eager to see the characters make their return in some way. But while that might not fully happen with a new anime project, the characters are still being kept alive in various other ways thanks to Studio Trigger. The studio shared some special new bathing suit art of David, Lucy, and Rebecca for the Summer season, and you can check it out below.

https://x.com/edgerunners/status/1824430913658163289

What Is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself, you can now find Cyberpunk: Edgerunners streaming with Netflix. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi wih Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, and Yoh Yoshinari as character designer for Studio Trigger, Netflix teases the series as such, “The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.”

ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine was a big fan of the anime when it first released in 2022, and noted the following about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in our official review (of which you can check out in full here), “…Edgerunners is a series that isn’t shy about its ultra-violence, and while some of the stars will meet gruesome ends, Trigger was able to help make those scenes hit that much harder when they inevitably happen to a member of the crew that we came to know over the ten episodes. Trigger uses an animation style that is fluid, energetic, and crackling with power along the way, helping to keep your eyes transfixed on the screen in fear that you might miss an animation cell along the way.”