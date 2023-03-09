Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Reassembles The Cast

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was recently voted the anime of the year for 2022 during the latest Crunchyroll Anime Awards and with good reason. The Netflix original anime adaptation from Studio TRIGGER introduced a new side of Night City via the young protagonist David as he attempted to stay alive and thrive in the game universe's seedy underbelly. Despite arriving last year, cosplayers are still pumping out new takes on David and his crew, with many of them unfortunately not making it out of the series alive.

Based on the story events of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, it most likely seems as though we won't be getting a second season. However, based on the popularity of the anime adaptation, fans have dove back into Cyberpunk 2077, the game that started it all from studio CD Projekt Red. With the anime and the game having a symbiotic relationship, though Keanu Reeves is nowhere to be found in the former, CD Projekt did add additional content into Cyberpunk 2077 that was ripped straight from Edgerunners. While anime cyberpunk themed shows and films continue to find their way to the medium, Edgerunners has cultivated such a fan base that it might stand out as one of the best examples of these dystopian futures coming to life.

The Cyberpunks Return

For those who watched Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, you know that David and Rebecca were, unfortunately, both killed in fighting against Atom Smasher, a big villain that appeared in both the anime adaptation and the recent video game. Luckily, Lucy was able to escape with her life, giving her a bittersweet finale as she had to say goodbye to her loved ones while also attaining her dream of traveling the galaxy. Instagram Account Kiki Causal Cos brought the trio back to life via this pitch-perfect cosplay:

Cyberpunk 2077 had a shaky start when it was first released on consoles and personal computers, though the video game has bounced back to a degree thanks to a number of fixes and patches released by CD Projekt Red. While it hasn't been confirmed if we'll get a return to Night City in either a new video game and/or anime project, the genre that is cyberpunk will have an influence on both mediums moving forward.

Would you like to see a second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners explore more aspects of Night City? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of all things cyberpunk.