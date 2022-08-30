Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Drops New NSFW Trailer, Confirms Release Date

Netflix has officially announced that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will release on the subscription service on September 13th. This confirms the release date that was previously making the rounds earlier this month. In addition to the confirmation of the release date, Netflix has also released a new NSFW trailer for the upcoming anime that is loosely based on the CD Projekt Red video game Cyberpunk 2077.

The trailer is a neon-soaked series of action scenes, heavy on gunfire and some nudity. There's also a warning as there is plenty of flashing, strobing lights included. You can check out the new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for yourself embedded below:

check out the insane new RED BAND (NSFW!) trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners!



watch here: https://t.co/u7QM9uD9IQ pic.twitter.com/z6nfC9RMFH — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 30, 2022

Additionally, Netflix has released a new character poster for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners featuring Lucy, a prominent character in the upcoming anime. "The brilliant Lucy, a skilled netrunner and an important member of Maine's mercenary crew," a description from Netflix of the character reads. "Despite her highly sought-after technical abilities, she wants nothing more than to escape Night City and her dangerous past."

(Photo: Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, if you are somehow not familiar, is described by Netflix as an animated series "that follows a street kid trying to survive in a tech and body mod-obsessed city of the future. With everything to lose, he chooses to become an edgerunner, a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

As noted above, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to release on Netflix on September 13th. The series will consist of 10 episodes, each of which is 30-minutes long. CD Projekt Red is producing the series with Rafał Jaki as showrunner and executive producer. Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder as serve as producers. Studio Trigger made the show with Hiroyuki Imaishi directing alongside Hiromi Wakabayashi as creative director. Yoh Yoshinari serves as character designer and animation director. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming anime series right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners so far? Are you excited to check it out when it hits Netflix in September? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things anime and gaming!