Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Has New Look at Lucy’s Surprising Return

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has grown to become one of the best original anime series on Netflix and for good reason. The TRIGGER created adaptation takes place in Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and ended on a sad note for most of the characters involved. Luckily, the leading lady Lucy managed to escape the anime series with her life and is preparing to make a shocking return in a place that many anime fans might not have expected. To get fans hyped for Lucy’s big comeback, Arc System Works and CD Projekt Red have shared a new look at David’s love interest.

Alongside the new look at Lucy, Arc System Works is hyping Anime Expo as the convention that will herald news regarding the Cyberpunk character arriving in Guilty Gear -Strive-. Here’s what the press release had to say, “During Anime Expo on July 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Arc System Works and CD PROJEKT RED will co-host the “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-: Developer Session” panel at the Petree Hall (3:45 PM – 5:05 PM PT). The panel will discuss bringing Lucy to GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- and other behind-the-scenes information. Panelists will include Ken Miyauchi (GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- producer) and Satoru Homma (Japan Country Manager and Producer of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners).” You can see the first look at Lucy in the fighting game below as she prepares to arrive in season four of Guilty Gear’s latest entry.

Where We Left Lucy

In Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ final episode, David and Lucy make a final run at trying to win their freedom, as they were hunted down from all sides in the grand finale. While David made a last ditch effort to defeat Atom Smasher, it ultimately proved to be futile but luckily, it did let Lucy make an escape. Surviving thanks to David’s sacrifice, Lucy achieves her dream of making it to the moon and promises to not take what transpired for granted. As it stands, Edgerunners hasn’t confirmed if it is planning a sequel series but this year’s Anime Expo might just change that.

Guilty Gear -Strive- seems like a worthwhile platform for the Edgerunners’ protagonist to make a comeback, with the fighting game looking as though its brawlers were ripped right from an anime series. Since the fighting game does have a story that brings together its fighters, it will be interesting to learn how Lucy comes into contact with the world of Guilty Gear.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was such a hit when it hit Netflix that it changed the trajectory of the video game series. Cyberpunk 2077 integrated scenes and elements from the lives of David and Lucy into the game, revitalizing Night City and bringing in plenty of new gamers to the CD Projekt Red game. Fingers crossed that one way or the other, we’ll be revisiting this technologically advanced future.

