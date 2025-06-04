Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Teases Major Summer Reveal (And It Might Be A Sequel)

Cyberpunk 2077 was given new life thanks in part to the successful launch of its anime series on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. CD Projekt Red’s video game saw many new players arrive in Night City thanks to the story of David and Lucy and this world might be set to make a comeback in the anime world. The original anime adaptation from Studio TRIGGER felt like a “one and done” story but there are plenty more avenues in the technologically advanced universe to tell. In a new update for the franchise, the anime is promising a surprising update that is arriving sooner than you might think.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a shocking new social media post, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has confirmed that it is planning something big for this year’s Anime Expo. While not confirming officially that a sequel is on the way, the post itself appears to hint that something big is coming back. Stating that a new “data dump” is on the way, the fact that the Night City story is landing at an anime convention rather than a video game event speaks volumes. Of course, the way that Edgerunners ended means that things will have to be a little different should the franchise extend its story. You can check out the update below.

Hey chooms!



We’ll be attending Anime Expo in sunny Los Angeles on July 3-6, 2025! 🌇



Stay tuned – the next datadrop’s almost here! pic.twitter.com/KmRriMI4wM — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) June 3, 2025

Edgerunners’ Future Story

Netflix

Of course, the biggest problem with creating a new Edgerunners story is the fact that David, most likely, won’t be a part of it. Thanks to the finale of the first season, David found himself at the wrong end of Atom Smasher’s gun and lost his life in the process. Following the protagonist’s demise, Lucy managed to achieve her dream of going to the moon and thought fondly of the things David did to make her dreams a reality. Certainly, focusing on Lucy in a new series would make the most sense but there are plenty of nameless characters to explore in the technologically advanced city.

Aside from Edgerunners’ hard-hitting story, the animation by TRIGGER helped the story become a hit with fans. Studio TRIGGER has made a name for itself with some major series in the past, including the likes of Kill la Kill, Promare, BNA: Brand New Animal, and most recently, Delicious in Dungeon. With the production house working on the sequel to Laios and his comrades’ journey in a magical dungeon, anime fans are left to wonder if TRIGGER might return to Night City.

Cyberpunk’s Gaming Comeback

CD Projekt Red has already confirmed that they plan on returning to the world of Cyberpunk as a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is already in pre-production. While the video game studio is working hard on The Witcher 4, meaning it might be years before we see Night City return to consoles, it spells good news for the game that had a rocky start.

Want to see if an Edgerunners sequel is truly on the way? Follow along with Team Anime and Team Gaming when it comes to Cyberpunk’s anime world and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.