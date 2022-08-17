Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Announces Release Date

Netflix hasn't been shy about creating animated adaptations of popular video game franchises. With the likes of Castlevania, DOTA: Dragon's Blood, The Witcher, and Dragon's Dogma being prime examples of the streaming service's successes in this area, this fall will see the release of the newest entry in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Now, a release date for the adaptation from CD Projekt created by Studio TRIGGER has revealed a release date for when we can expect the anime to arrive.

Cyberpunk 2077 went through its fair share of controversy when the game was first released, running into a number of technical issues that made its debut more than a little rocky. Luckily, the world created by CD Projekt has managed to, for the most part, overcome these hurdles, and in doing so, has been able to further highlight the technologically advanced world. Aside from the video game, there have been more than a few comic book series that further flesh out the world of Cyberpunk, so it makes sense that Netflix would capitalize on the stories of Night City with an animated adaptation of their own.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners will release on Netflix on September 13th, with the Official Website for the series confirming as such while featuring new artwork from the upcoming anime series that will further take viewers into the world of Night City from the CD Projekt game:

CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS coming to Netflix in September 13!



(Animation Production: TRIGGER)



Edgreunners will be led by voice actor David Martinez for the English Dub, with the director of the anime, Hiroyuki Imaishi, previously working on some of the biggest titles for TRIGGER including the likes of Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, and Promare to name a few.

If you haven't had the opportunity to learn about Edgerunners, Netflix released an official description of the upcoming ten-episode series that reads as such:

"The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

