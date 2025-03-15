Fullmetal Alchemist Creator’s Latest Series Rockets in Sales (With No Anime in Sight)

Fullmetal Alchemist is showing no signs of releasing a sequel and/or jumping into a reboot but the franchise’s creator, Hiromu Arakawa, isn’t done with the anime world yet. In recent years, the manga artist has been working on a brand new supernatural tale which once again shows how talented Arakawa is. In a recent breakdown of the new manga’s overall sales, the Hiromu-forged manga is rising up the charts even without the benefit of an anime adaptation that is fueling it forward. Daemons of The Shadow Realm might not be at the same level as the Elric Brothers yet but the series might just get there.

Daemons of The Shadow Realm premiered in 2021, introducing a world that is far different from that of Alphonse and Edward. Despite only having nine volumes of its manga “in the wild,” Hiromu Arakawa’s latest manga currently sits at over 3.5 million copies in circulation. With no grand finale currently in sight for the recent manga, the sales numbers are sure to continue to pick up speed, especially if it eventually receives its own anime adaptation. Of course, the question remains, will Daemons of The Shadow Realm be adapted, and which anime studio will ultimately be the best fit for this supernatural story?

What is Daemons of The Shadow Realm?

If this is your first time learning about Hiromu Arakawa’s latest manga, here’s an official description from Square Enix regarding the wild story, “In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of “The children who sunder day and night”—twins Yuru and Asa—to rule over these powerful entities. Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world… Deep in the mountains, under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, lies isolated Higashi Village. Unlike some of its residents, young Yuru is content to live out his days foraging and hunting in the nearby woods.”

The description continues, “But Yuru’s idyllic life changes forever when Higashi Village comes under attack. Amid the chaos, the young man is whisked away and forbidden to return to the only home and family he’s ever known. And to ensure his safety, the two statues who once stood guard over the village have joined the fight—the Divine Left and Right! As Yuru soon discovers, commanding these Daemons is his birthright… But after losing everything dear to him, will he be up to the task of unraveling a conspiracy tying him and his twin, Asa, to a prophecy that threatens the entire world?”

Will BONES Pick Up The Daemons?

The original Fullmetal Alchemist anime adaptations were created by Studio BONES, who might be best known for works like My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100. If Daemons of The Shadow Realm wants BONES to cover its anime adaptation, the series might have to wait in line. 2025 will see BONES not just work on the eighth and final season but also new anime in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and Gachiakuta.

