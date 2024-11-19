Dandadan Preview Picks Up The Pieces After Anime’s Tragic Backstory (And Why It’s a Must Watch)

Dandadan made waves with the seventh episode of its anime, seeing Science SARU at its best when it came to documenting the backstory of Acrobat Silky. The larger-than-life spirit might have appeared terrifying as a ghost but her origin story is one that made all anime viewers sympathetic to the villain. Prior to Dandadan’s eight episode arrival this week, the production studio has released a preview that not only sees the anime returning to its humorous roots but bringing back some surprising figures who are looking to torment Momo and Okarun once again. Even though Dandadan might only have a few episodes left in its first season, but it seems as though the series will end its initial anime outing with a bang.

One of the biggest takeaways from the eighth episode preview is the return of the Sepro Aliens. Debuting in the premiere episode of Dandadan, this collective of aliens helped to set the tone for the wild and ridiculous threats that would be facing Okarun and Momo on their journey. While the Turbo Granny was a scary enough villain on her own, the Serpo aliens added an extraterrestrial dynamic in wanting to reproduce with Momo. Luckily for the female protagonist, the Serpos’ psychic abilities helped to awaken powers of her own, which definitely came in handy in holding back the power of the Turbo Granny.

Dandadan Episode 8 Preview

As a stark different from episode seven, the upcoming installment is one that will see Momo, her grandmother, and Okarun picking up a baseball bat and taking to the mound. The installment will also see Aira, the new character that absorbed the aura of Acrobat Silky, taking a far more influential spot within the team. From the preview, it also highlights the fact that the Serpos’ return isn’t the only threat that is looking to put a damper into the anime hero’s day.

Here’s how Dandadan describes its eighth episode titled “It’s Kind of Unsettling,” “After the battle with Acrobatic Sarasa, the three return to their normal school life. Aila falls in love with Okarun after he saves her. As the feelings of Momo, Okarun, and Aila intertwine, the Serpo aliens appear again and the three are trapped in the void.”

Dandadan: The Future is Bright

Whether it be bringing to life touching moments or energetic battles that bend what anime can do, Science SARU has been giving one hundred percent when it comes to Dandadan’s anime series. A second season of the series has yet to be confirmed but considering both the popularity of the anime and the sheer amount of chapters that have been created in the manga help paint a picture that the anime will continue. If you thought the first season was wild and whacky, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Typically, many anime will wait until a season ends before sharing news that a renewal is on the way. While it might take some time for a second season to arrive, that shouldn’t stop fans from diving into Dandadan’s manga as there are over one hundred chapters waiting to be read. Luckily, based on what takes place in the manga, fans can still buckle up for a wild ride with the episodes that remain in the first season of Dandadan.

Want to see what the future holds for Momo, Okarun, and Aira?