Dandadan Manga Announces Summer Hiatus

It looks like Dandadan is ready for a well-deserved rest. Today, the manga just dropped one of its biggest cliffhangers yet, leaving fans to question everything they know about the series. Rather than follow up on the teaser, creator Tatsu Yukinobu has announced he is taking a short hiatus, so Dandadan will return to print in September.

Yes, you read that right. Dandadan is taking a hiatus. If you need to cry, well – we’re here for you.

The announcement was made today as the latest update from Dandadan went live. It was there fans learned the hit supernatural series is taking a hiatus. Yukinobu is taking a one-month break in August to research info for the series. So while we will not get any updates on Dandadan for a few weeks, the series will be making progress behind the scenes.

Of course, the manga’s comeback is timed perfectly. Dandadan has an anime on the horizon, and it is slated to drop in October. By making its return on September 3, Dandadan will have a month to drum up hype for the anime. There is little need to promote the series right now as Dandadan is on a high. Following its world premiere at Anime Expo, the Dandadan anime has been lavished with praise. Now, all eyes are on its big fall debut, and the Dandadan manga will be back in time to celebrate.

If you have not read Dandadan, now is the perfect time to catch up. You can find the hit series on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Yukinobu’s hit manga, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school’s UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames “Okarun” because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?”

