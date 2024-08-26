Dandadan Creator Shares Their Goal for the Series’ Future

Are you ready for Dandadan to become your next big obsession. This fall, the anime fandom will turn its eyes to the supernatural series all thanks to Science Saru. The team will bring Dandadan to life on screen with an anime shortly, and as its premiere comes closer, all eyes are on its manga. Yukinobu Tatsu is about to have his story reach a new audience, and in a recent interview, the creator went on to share his goals for the future of Dandadan.

The interview, which was posted in Japan to usher in the anime, poses a slew of questions to Tatsu. At one point, the artist is asked about his goals for Dandadan as the series moves forward, and it was there Tatsu admitted he wants to keep fans on their toes.

“I want to continue to add new expressions [to the series]. New things that will make people say, ‘I’ve never seen this before’ or ‘That makes me laugh’,” he shared.

Of course, Dandadan is very good at surprising its readers. Released in April 2021, the action rom-com has all the parts of a hit anime. From its colorful leads to its insane battles and layered lore, Dandadan has its bases covered. We have seen our heroes Momo and and Ken grow bounds since we first met them, but they still find ways to surprise fans. Their wild character arcs pair perfectly with Tatsu’s detailed artwork. It would not be a stretch to say Dandadan has some of the best artwork under Shonen Jump these days, and as the manga continues, fans can expect that aesthetic to become even more impressive.

If you have not checked out Dandadan ahead of its anime’s October launch, you can find the series easily enough. Tatsu’s manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on Dandadan, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school’s UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames “Okarun” because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?”

What do you make of Dandadan's journey so far?