Dandadan Release Date Announced

Dandadan will be making its highly anticipated debut later this Fall, and the anime has finally set a release date for its premiere. Yukinobu Tatsu’s original Dandadan manga has been running with Shueisha’s Jump+ app since 2021, but has grown to a massive size in the last year specifically as fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of its new anime adaptation. Following its confirmation that it will be premiering later this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, Dandadan confirmed it will be streaming worldwide across multiple streaming services to reach the biggest audience possible when it hits.

But now it’s finally been revealed that Dandadan will officially premiere beginning on October 3rd. To celebrate the confirmation of its release date, the anime recently shared a new trailer that also gives fans the first listen to its official opening theme, “Otonoke” as performed by Creepy Nuts. This newest look at the anime is the best yet as it readies fans for its October premiere, and you can check out the newest English subtitled trailer for Dandadan in action below.

How to Watch Dandadan Anime

Dandadan will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, ADN and Muse alongside their release in Japan following its October 3rd premiere. Directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU (which most recently produced Scott Pilgrim Takes Off for Netflix), Hiroshi Seko is supervising and writing the scripts, kensuke ushio is composing the music, Naoyuki Onda is designing the characters and Yoshimichi Kameda is designing the aliens and monsters. Before that it will be hosting a world premiere of its first three episodes in theaters courtesy of GKIDS.

Hitting across North America on September 13th, the event dubbed DAN DA DAN: FIRST ENCOUNTER now has its tickets on sale. As for what to expect from the new anime, GKIDS begins to tease Dandadan as such,”DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult freak. The two of them start talking after Momo rescues Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts.”

The synopsis continues as such, “To make the mutual deniers believe in each other, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital known for its UFO sightings, and Okarun goes to a tunnel that is said to be haunted. In each place, they encounter overwhelming paranormal activity that transcends comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to challenge the paranormal forces! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!”