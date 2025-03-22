Dandadan Promo With Incredible Collage Spotted at AnimeJapan

Dandadan was one of the hottest anime series of 2024 and is expected to return in Summer 2025 with a new season. Based on Yukinobu Tatsu’s Shonen Jump+ manga, Dandadan follows a group of high school children who get entangled with all kinds of supernatural and extraterrestrial creatures. The first season ends with a major cliffhanger as Okarun, and Jiji find the secret room in the Cursed House. Meanwhile, Momo has her own struggles to deal with as she runs into the notorious Kito Family. The Kito Family is trying to hide a dark secret in the house but their plans are thwarted by the kids.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season will unravel the mystery of the village as Momo and her friends face the greatest danger of their lives. Dandadan is being promoted in AnimeJapan 2025 with a unique collage featuring frames from the anime being put together in a way that creates an image of Turbo Granny. The large collage also includes the release window of the second season. AnimeJapan 2025 is one of the biggest annual events in Japan, announcing several exciting news. However, despite Dandadan not sharing any updates during the two-day event, it’s still being promoted in the vicinity. The official account of Anime Trending on X, previously known as Twitter, shares the gorgeous collage for sans to see.

DAN DA DAN Season 2



Coming July 2025!! pic.twitter.com/xg7OXFclSS — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) March 21, 2025

What to Expect From Dandadan Season 2?

The second season of Dandadan will conclude the Cursed House Arc. Additionally, it’s also expected to adapt at least the Evil Eye and the Kaiju Arcs. The promotion video and the key visual tease both the Cursed House and the Evil Eye Arcs. The fight against the Kito family will be long and challenging, but they aren’t the main villains of this arc. Instead, something even more dangerous is lurking around the house. Unfortunately, their troubles don’t end there as Jiji gets possessed by something, as shown in the teaser.

SCIENCE SARU

The Evil Eye Arc is the aftermath of the grueling fight where Jiji gets possessed and poses a danger to everyone around him. His powers are beyond anything Momo and Okarun can control but they figure out a trick to keep the Yokai possessing him at bay. Lastly, The Kaiju Arc introduces a new major character. While the arc itself is short, it sets up the premise of the manga’s most intense arc till now, the Space Globalist Arc.

The episode count of Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed so there’s no guarantee if it will cover the Space Globalist Arc yet. However, we can at least expect the upcoming season to set up the premise of the Space Globalist Arc like Season 1 did with the Cursed House. The first season of Dandadan is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video. You can also read the digital version of the manga in the official app of Manga Plus and the official website of Viz.

H/T: @AniTrendz on X