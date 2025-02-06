Dandadan Teases Season 2 With Wild Marvel Cameo

The popularity of Dandadan‘s anime adaptation was unprecedented. The manga by Yukinobu Tatsu was already one of Shueisha’s most popular ongoing series, but the 2024 anime adaptation by Science Saru has propelled the franchise to a whole new level. As well as doubling the sales of the manga from 4 million to 8 million (according to Mantan Web) the series has invaded Western pop culture, and even Marvel Comics is getting on board the hype train.

Dandadan follows Okarun and Momo, two high schoolers who stumble upon the world of aliens and paranormal spirits, both of which are out to get them. The anime was filled with pop culture references, including callbacks to Slam Dunk and a Japanese ’80s jingle, to name a few. But, before they jump back into the action for Dandadan‘s upcoming second season, Okarun and Momo are out making a few new pop culture references of their own, including a surprise easter egg appearance in a new Marvel Comic.

Dandadan X Marvel Was Not On Our 2025 Bingo Card

Eagle-eyed comic book readers spotted two very familiar faces in the background of the latest issue of Avengers Academy: Marvel’s Voices Infinity. Issue #32 of the ongoing run by writer Anthony Oliveira, with art by Carola Borelli, featured a surprise cameo from two of the most recognizable faces in modern anime. While Normie Osborn and Aaron Fischer are talking in a cafe, Aaron runs out the door, passing a teenage boy and a girl. Attentive fans quickly shared the panel online, asking if Dandadan had just become an official part of Marvel Comics canon.

While the panel only shows the back of Momo’s shoulder-length brown hair, Okarun, with his shaggy black hair and circular glasses, is clearly visible sitting opposite her. Aliens and paranormal spirits are nothing new in the world of Marvel Comics, but Turbo Granny might push Avengers Academy’s family-friendly age rating a bit too far.

Dandadan Season 2 Releases This July

Dandadan was arguably the biggest show of 2024, with its production company, MBS, naming it their new flagship series. A second season was inevitable, and Science Saru delivered the good news — that Momo, Okarun, Granny Seiko, and Turbo Granny, will return for a second outing — last December, shortly after Season 1 concluded. Season 2 of Dandadan will also release a lot sooner than many were expecting.

While other popular shows, like Mushi-Shi, left their fans waiting for 9 years for a new season, Dandadan fans only have to survive for less than 12 months before the bonkers anime returns. Season 2 of Dandadan has been confirmed to release in July 2025. If that wasn’t enough good news, we already have the first trailer for the new season. Season 2 will pick up immediately where Season 1’s cliffhanger concluded, with the show heading into the “Cursed House” and “Evil Eye” arcs.

