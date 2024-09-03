Dandadan Returns From Hiatus With Chapter 164: Read

Dandadan fam, we are so back. It has been a month since the supernatural series dropped any updates for us, but the wait is over at last. This week, Shonen Jump returned with a brand-new chapter of Dandadan, and the reunion has never felt so good.

As you can see here, Dandadan chapter 164 is now available on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. The update starts in the hospital and moves forward until we reunite with Ayase and Okarun. The former is still reeling from her latest rescue and the confession that Okarun gave her as they were pulled to safety. Now, the countdown is on for Okarun to confess his feelings properly like he promised during the mission. But as we can see in this chapter, Okarun is not the only boy gunning for Ayase’s heart.

Clearly, Dandadan is setting up a few emotional stakes now that its hiatus is over. Last month, series creator Yukinobu Tatsu announced he was taking an extended break from the manga in order to research its coming arcs. Dandadan was out of print for a full month, but now, September has brought the series back to life. The timing could not be better considering Dandadan‘s anime premiere. This month, GKIDS will bring the first episodes of Dandadan to theaters before the TV anime goes live in October. From Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyroll, Dandadan will be streaming everywhere this October, so Shueisha better brace itself. It has another big hit on its hands!

How to Catch Up on Dandadan

If you are not familiar with Dandadan, you can check out its manga easily enough. Viz Media oversees its publication in English, so there is nothing holding you back from checking out Tatsu’s manga. Created in 2021, Dandadan has become one of the newest hits under the Shonen Jump banner. So for those wanting more details on the supernatural rom-com, you can read its synopsis below:

“Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school’s UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames “Okarun” because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?”

What do you think about this Dandadan comeback? Are you glad to see the manga back? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.