Dandadan Season 2 Promo Teases A New Threat for Momo, Okarun & Jiji

Dandadan Season 2 is nearly upon us! The second season of Science SARU’s acclaimed anime returns this Summer after less than 12 months off the air, and Momo, Okarun, and Jiji are in more danger than ever. The new season debuts on July 3rd on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Ahead of its release, the first stills from the Season 2 premiere have just been released. If you thought Momo and Okarun had a tough time against Nessie and the Serpo aliens in Season 1, they’ve got a whole other thing coming in the second season.

Dandadan is based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu. The manga was first serialized on the Shonen Jump+ app in April 2021 and quickly became an immense hit. Season 1 of Science SARU’s anime was one of the best new releases of 2024, and it introduced a whole new wave of fans to Okarun’s bizarre quest to retrieve his Kintama. Some keen fans have already seen the first three episodes of Season 2, thanks to the theatrical release of Dandadan: Evil Eye in June. But, the rest of us will get to enjoy the new season this Wednesday (June 3rd).

Momo, Okarun, and Jiji Are in More Trouble Than Ever

Science SARU

You might remember that Season 1 of Dandadan ended on a frustrating cliffhanger. Just before diving into the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs, the credits rolled. Season 2 picks up exactly where Season 1 left off, and the new stills released on the official Dandadan website tease how that cliffhanger will play out.

“The legend of the great snake, this is it, right?” reads Episode 1’s official title. After much waiting, Season 2 will finally adapt the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs, and it wastes no time getting into the meat of the story. The stills show Momo, Okarun, and Jiji dealing with the ominous Kito Family and the Mongolian Death Worm. Of course, Dandadan wouldn’t be complete without Turbo Granny, and one of the stills reveals that the trapped spirit stows away in Momo’s backpack. Amidst the chaos and carnage, the stills also tease the growing brotherhood between Jiji and Okarun.

Dandadan Season 2 Introduces a Wacky New Foe

Science SARU Science SARU Science SARU Science SARU Science SARU

Manga readers know that the big bads of the Evil Eye and Cursed House arcs are the eponymous Evil Eye and the Mongolian Death Worm. But as well as those two foes, Momo, Okarun, and Jiji also have to contend with the Kita Family. In Season 1, the male members began apprehending Momo in a hot springs, while the female members of the family stalked Jiji and Okarun. The high-flying, Bruce Lee-inspired villains will play a big role in the upcoming arcs.

As well as the new stills, an official synopsis has been revealed for Season 2, Episode 1. It reads, “Okarun and Jiji discover a hidden room with talismans plastered all over the ceiling, walls, and floor. At that moment, the intercom suddenly rang, and when they opened the front door, thinking it was Momo, they found Naki and the other members of the Kito family standing outside. Meanwhile, Momo was being attacked by the Kito men in the open-air bath and was in a difficult situation…”

H/T: Dandadan Official Website