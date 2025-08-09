Dandadan Season 2 Marks Big Milestone With One of Its Best Moments Yet

DAN DA DAN has officially crossed the halfway mark of Season 2 of the anime now airing this Summer, and the newest episode really went all out with one of the anime’s biggest moments yet. DAN DA DAN was one of the big returns that fans were excited to see in action as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and the episodes seen for Season 2 have helped proved why as the series has seen Momo and Okarun taking on one of their wildest challenges to date. But it’s not over yet as the Evil Eye still had one major issue to overcome.

DAN DA DAN Season 2’s first major arc had Momo and Okarun facing off against the Evil Eye spirit that had been residing with Jiji, and it led to a huge battle where it was pretty much impossible to overcome its strength. But with the latest episode also bringing about an exorcism, the anime recruited some major talent for the English dub release to help commemorate just how far Season 2 has come thus far with DragonForce lead singer Marc Hudson. Check him out in action below.

DAN DA DAN Season 2 Brings In DragonForce

DAN DA DAN Season 2 Episode 18, “We Became a Family,” sees Momo and the others attempting to exorcise the Evil Eye from Jiji’s body. Seiko recruits some extra help from the metal band HAYASii for the occasion, and they perform “Hunting Soul” in order to bring about the full exorcism. For the English dubbed release, DragonForce’s Marc Hudson can be heard performing the song and it makes for an entirely different kind of experience from the original Japanese release. Now this special lyric video seen above should help fans better get acquainted with the scene itself.

If you wanted to check out the latest episode of DAN DA DAN, and catch up with everything that has happened in the new season so far, you can now find the anime streaming globally with platforms such as ADN, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Muse, Netflix, and more with both Japanese and English language versions available depending on your preference. Now that the new season has crossed its halfway point, it’s also time for the franchise to kick off its next major arc as Momo and Okarun’s problems are really only getting started from this point on.

What to Know for DAN DA DAN Season 2

Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora are directing the new season of DAN DA DAN for Science SARU. Hiroshi Seko will be providing the scripts, Naoyuki Onda provided the character designs, Yoshimichi Kameda will be providing creature designs, Kiyoshi Hirose serves as editor, Eriko Kimura serves as sound editor, and kensuke ushio composes the music. The opening theme song for the new season is titled “On The Way” as performed by AiNA THE END, and the new ending theme song is titled “Doukashiteru” as performed by WurtS.

The voice from the first season returns for their respective roles, but there are some new names shaking it up for the new episodes too. New additions to the Japanese voice cast for the coming season include Tomokazu Seki as Dover Demon, Tomokazu Sugita as Taro, Fumi Hirano as Hana, Masako Isobe as Naki Kito, Mutsumi Tamura as “Evil Eye,” Hiroyuki Yoshino as Manjiro, and Naomi Ohzora as Chiquitita. With new episodes airing through the rest of the Summer, it’s now time to catch up with it all.