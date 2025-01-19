Dandadan Studio Declares the Anime Their Flagship Show Thanks to Overseas Success

Dandadan is now in the works on returning to screens with Season 2 of the anime later this Summer, and the studio behind it all has named Dandadan their new flagship property thanks to all of its success outside of Japan. The anime adaptation for Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan manga made its highly anticipated debut last Fall. The anime was received very well in the United States and other territories as many fans had expected, but it turns out that it wasn’t such a needle mover with its broadcasts in Japan as the president behind its production company, MBS, revealed in a recent interview.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As detailed in a new report from Yahoo! Japan, Mainichi Broadcasting System president Yoichi Mushiaki spoke about Dandadan and the state of the anime project during a press conference for the company. Explaining that while broadcast ratings for the anime on MBS weren’t that high, Dandadan was much more successful overseas. It’s because of that the MBS Group is labeling Dandadan as a flagship title citing all of its streaming success over its broadcast response (as those were already expected to be much lower).

MBS / Science Saru

Dandandan’s Streaming Success vs. Broadcast Ratings

“It’s a common story with anime, but the broadcast ratings aren’t that high, but in the case of ‘Dandadan,’ the response has been much higher overseas than in Japan,” stated MBS president Yoichi Mushiaki. “At the same time as it started broadcasting on Japanese TV, it also started being distributed worldwide on overseas platforms (France, America, Taiwan). It took the number one spot in various anime evaluations.” But the real confidence in Dandadan’s overseas success comes from its rankings within streaming services like Netflix where it competes with non-anime related content and other shows.

“Netflix (Global Top 10 Non-English Shows) ranked it second in the world among non-English TV shows, including works other than anime,” Mushiaki continued. The noting how the anime is now being treated as a “flagship” anime for the company overall, Mushiaki relayed, “I’m very happy that it’s off to a good start.” So it’s clear that MBS has been happy with the response to the Dandadan anime thus far as the series has been gaining traction with fans around the world despite not performing as well as one might hope domestically.

Science Saru / Shueisha

What’s Does Dandadan Season 2 Come Out?

Dandadan might have wrapped up the first season of its anime run last Fall, but the series is already planning to make its comeback some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. The staff from the first season will be returning for their respective roles with one slight shake up behind the scenes. Fuga Yamashiro will be directing the new episodes for Science Saru, but will be joined by Abel Gongora for Season 2. Hiroshi Seko will be overseeing all of the anime’s scripts, and kensuke ushio composed the new music for the series.

The voice cast will be returning for their respective roles from the first season. With the second season coming in July, it means there is a ton of time to catch up with it all before the new episodes hit. If you wanted to go back and check out Season 1, you can now find Dandadan streaming with the likes of Netflix, Crunchyroll and more. If you wanted to read ahead in the manga instead and get ready for the new season that way, you can now find all chapters with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.

H/T – Yahoo! Japan