Dandadan Cast Hypes Dark Future Tone & What to Expect in Season 2: EXCLUSIVE

Dandadan Season 2 is almost here, and the new season is going to be even spookier than ever. Halloween has come early this year, as the show’s second season will adapt the “Cursed House” and “Evil Eye” arcs from the manga, which were teased in Season 1’s divisive finale. The new season will push Jiji into the spotlight, strengthening his bond with Okarun, while also building on the complex love triangle between the two of them and Momo.

Ahead of the upcoming Season 2, and the Dandadan: Evil Eye movie, which releases in theaters on June 3rd, ComicBook sat down with the show’s English voice actors, Abby Trott, AJ Beckles, and Aleks Le to discuss their work on Season 2 and what fans can expect from the show’s return. As expected by manga readers, the cast confirmed that Season 2 will mark some big changes for the show, both in terms of the overall tone and vibe, as well as the relationship between the iconic trio of friends.

“Without giving too much away, there is a big tonal shift from the first [season] to this [season] in terms of how serious stuff gets,” AJ Beckles teased. That tonal shift comes from the descent into the “Evil Eye” arc, which puts Jiji at the forefront of the story. As well as giving the final member of the group his powers, the “Evil Eye” arc also changes the dynamic between the trio.

“I feel that when he’s introduced, he was introduced initially as a kind of threat to Okarun to set up that drama,” Aleks Le explained. “But I think within those two episodes, we found out pretty quickly that he’s a pretty chill guy… I was really happy to see his development, and to see that he’s playing a bigger role in this [season], and there’s a lot more to explore with him.”

Dandadan‘s Cast Thought the Season 1 Cliffhanger Was “Brutal”

As previously mentioned, Season 1’s cliffhanger ending was controversial among fans. Thankfully, the wait between Seasons 1 and 2 is minimal, meaning we can soon dive back into the action after less than 12 months of waiting. But it wasn’t just fans who were shocked by the Season 1 ending, as the cast were also desperate to return.

While discussing their return to the recording booths for Season 2, Abby Trott revealed, “I wanted to get back to it a little sooner than we did, because we left Momo on such a cliffhanger.” Aleks Le then jumped in, adding, “I agree with that, that cliffhanger was brutal.” Hopefully, the wait will be just as short for Season 3.

Dandadan Season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3rd.