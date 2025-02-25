Dandadan Returns From Month-Long Hiatus With a Shocking Rin Plot Twist

The Dandadan manga went on a one-month hiatus after Chapter 182. While the reason behind the hiatus is still unknown, the manga returns with Chapter 183. However, things have taken a wild turn with its return. The ongoing arc of the manga highlights Momo’s struggles to keep up with her daily life while being stuck in a smaller body. Ever since the Danmanra Arc was over, she hasn’t been able to return to her original size. Luckily, Momo still has her friends to support her. Additionally, her grandmother Seiko is also trying to find a way to help Momo.

Warning! Manga Spoilers Ahead for Dandadan Chapter 183!

Before the hiatus, Seiko returns home and prepares to leave with Momo and Vamola. Although she found a way, it wouldn’t be easy. While the other kids request to come along with them, Zuma brings the elderly man who has been trapped in the Danmanra since seventh grade. After escaping from the box, he’s aging at an alarming rate. Not only that, Kinta rushes to them and says they have found the teacher Kouki, so Aira and Okaru follow him to catch the perpetrator. The latest installment of Dandadan, Chapter 183, introduces new villains with strange abilities, and a horrifying twist for Rin Sawaki.

Dandadan Chapter 183 Puts Rin Sawaki’s Life Among Countless Others at the Mercy of Yokai

As Chapter 182 ends with Rin Sawaki being in danger, we finally find out what happened to her. The chapter ends with Rin and several other’s heads floating in the air. Mai tearfully tries to wake Rin up. However, despite the crazy cliffhanger, Rin doesn’t actually die. Rather, she’s cursed by the Yokai. Aira, Okarun, and Kinta rush towards the school and get separated while facing different opponents. Aira is facing a bunch of headless Yokai in the gymnasium and the place is filled with floating heads. Her attacks have no effect on her opponents.

She figures out these Yokai are undefeatable until the power holder is struck down. While Japanese folklore has several Yokai with floating heads, the ones shown in this chapter are similar to Nukekubi. These monsters appear to be ordinary people during the day. However, when night falls, their heads detach at the neck and fly around in search of human prey. This is similar to what’s happening in the manga as one of them targets Rin when she is in the gymnasium.

There are countless other people in the same predicament as Rin. They are mostly like the staff and students of the school. As the chapter ends, Aira is shocked to see Rin’s floating head. While Aira surely is a capable fighter, this challenge may be too much for her to deal with alone. She is surrounded by Yokai, who don’t take any damage, while the ring leader is nowhere to be seen. This cliffhanger and insane plot twist will surely be explored further in the upcoming chapter.

With this installment, the Dandadan manga is back to its original weekly schedule. Dandadan is available to read on the official app of Manga Plus. You can also read the chapters and buy the digital or physical volumes on the official website of Viz and its Shonen Jump subscription service.

