DanMachi Bell & Syr Stars Weigh in on Their Favorite Moments (EXCLUSIVE)

English voice actors Bryson Baugus and Juliet Simmons spoke with Comicbook.com about their roles in the popular Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, or DanMachi for short. The two talk about their characters, Bell and Syr, and how both have evolved throughout the series. Bell is the lead protagonist of DanMachi, and Syr is the cute maid who is infatuated with him. While Bell will encompass several female suitors throughout the series, Syr was noticeably into him before he became renowned. Bell has become a more confident and capable warrior, whereas Syr is revealed to have a secret identity.

DanMachi exists in a world where travelers and warriors make pacts with literal Gods or Goddesses to become part of their family. Bell is part of the Hestia Familia, one of the lower-ranked families, due to the Goddesses’ lack of reputation. His main goal is to become a great warrior to earn the respect of Ais Wallenstein, a powerful swordswoman of the Loki Familia. The Hestia Familia grows as Bell becomes stronger, developing a reputation for his rapid growth and kind heart. The manga and anime adaptation is filled with memorable moments and great action, some of which rank among the favorites of Baugus and Simmons.

Spoilers for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5

Bryson Baugus and Juliet Simmons’ Favorite Moments

The big twist of Season 5 is that Syr has been the Goddess Freya the whole time. Baugus and Simmon discuss more about their characters in our interview, while also sharing their favorite moments across the show:

ComicBook: What have been some of your favorite moments so far?

Juliet: I have two different answers! As a fan, I really liked the moment in season three when the minotaur makes a comeback and beats Belle into the ground. And then he says he’ll be back? Like, when? I keep trying to guess when he’ll show up again! My other answer, the voice actor answer, is when Syr goes through her toughest time in Season Five. Not to spoil anything, but it definitely happens in the rain. And I think watching this moment for the first time is really makes my heart ache. They do such a good job leading up to this moment, and solidified her as a realistically written female character in my mind.

Bryson: I definitely love the more dramatic scenes in any given season, such as season 3 with Wiene after her rampage, Season 4 against the Juggernaut, and trying to get out of the dungeon with Ryu, as well as the emotional moments shared with Syr in this season.

Baugus and Simmons admit that some of the emotional moments between Bell and Syr are some of their favorite scenes in Season 5. The two characters’ relationship became increasingly complicated after Syr revealed her true persona and tried to brainwash Bell into loving her. Even though Syr/Freya is the main antagonist of the season, Freya is a much more complicated character than she was initially perceived to be. Bell and Freya end the season in a weird, yet hopeful spot that offers potential redemption for the manipulated Goddess. However, a potential romance between the two is effectively dead, something Baugus and Simmons establish in our interview.

Baugus and Simmons also cover their characters’ relationships with each other at the end of the fifth season, focusing on how Bell needs to set boundaries for the women in his life. Baugus reiterates Bell’s love for Ais, while Simmons expresses curiosity about how their characters will progress after the season finale. DanMachi Season Five finished airing on March 7th, 2025, whereas the light novel series has officially entered the final arc.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity, and was made possible via HIDIVE. All episodes of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? through Season 5 are available to stream on HIDIVE.