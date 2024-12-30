Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 to Return in 2025 With Final Episodes

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 was hit with a massive delay for its final episodes, and now it’s officially scheduled to return with those episodes next Spring. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc kicked off its run earlier this Fall together with the rest of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and was gearing up to reach its climax with the final few episodes slated to air for its second cour in the Winter 2025 anime schedule. But there’s been a delay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of the premiere for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 Episode 12 this past weekend, the anime had announced it would be going on an indefinite delay due to production issues behind the scenes. Thankfully, a new release window has been set for these final few episodes. But unfortunately, these final episodes are now set to air some time as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. But to make that wait easier, you can check out the newest poster released for these final episodes below as the wait begins.

J.C. Staff

What to Know for DanMachi Season 5’s 2025 Return

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc will be returning for Episodes 12-15 in Spring 2025. These final episodes will be picking up right where the second cour of the series left off as Bell Cranel and the Hestia Familia are teaming up with other Familias within Orario in a huge War Game against the Freya Familia. She’s going to be pulling out all the stops to make Bell and official part of her Familia, and the first episode of this War Game revealed just how much the odds are still stacked in Freya’s favor.

These final episodes are being touted as the “The Great Faction Battle” climax, and the poster for these final episodes showcases an much deadlier looking Ottar than when Bell had started fighting against him in Episode 11. Whatever the case may be that leads him to this point, he seems more serious than before when he began the battle by giving Bell a free hit to start it all off. With him also wanting to see why Freya’s so in love with Bell, Ottar’s really going to push Bell to his limits.

J.C. Staff

How to Catch Up With DanMachi Season 5

With this delay to the final episodes, it means there is plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc so far. If you wanted to check out the latest season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? as well as every season that has hit thus far (along with its OVA specials and Arrow of the Orion feature film), you can now find the entire anime’s catalog now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has yet to reveal its plans for the future, but there’s still quite a lot from the original light novels that could be adapted in the anime’s future. With five seasons down, it’s clear that there is a dedication to bringing this full story to life (which is ending in the light novels soon). But it’s just a matter of seeing how this next step of the saga ends next Spring.